Patriots depth chart: Should the team sign a QB to be Mac Jones' backup?

Mac Jones is the future of the Patriots. That much is certain after the removal of Cam Newton. However, his backup is in need of a new future, as the Patriots' website shows no backup at all.

With no backup quarterback available, it is imaginable that the season will be effectively over if Mac Jones suffers as much as a scratch. Here's a look at what the Patriots' plan might be for the position.

The state of the Patriots' backup quarterback

The Patriots are in an awkward position at backup quarterback. The Patriots' official website says there is no backup quarterback on the roster.

Meanwhile, ESPN has speculated that Jarrett Stidham is the backup quarterback. This would be a somewhat decent solution. However, Stidham is listed as 'out', and was put on the PUP list more than two weeks ago.

If one looks at the Patriots' practice squad, they will find Brian Hoyer. In years past, Hoyer would have been ineligible, as he has 'too much' experience on NFL rosters. However, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoyer is now eligible. That said, with his backup experience and the chance to get snagged off the practice squad high, why haven't the Patriots moved Hoyer up to the 53-man roster?

If the Patriots are without Stidham, they don't want Brian Hoyer in the 53-man squad, and just cut Cam Newton. Will the Patriots sign a backup quarterback in free agency? The options are not the best, but it could be all the Patriots can do. Some of the top-tier players available include Robert Griffin III, Blake Bortles and Matt Moore.

None of these options are ideal for the new offense, though, but they are better than what the Patriots have elected to run with, which is none of them. One last option for the Patriots would be to eat crow and bring back Cam Newton. Could that happen?

The Patriots could have let Cam Newton go in attempting to humble him. If they had let Jones start and simply put Newton on the sideline, there would have been a risk that Newton could have caused a ruckus in the locker room.

The Patriots may have cut him, knowing after last season's stats that the odds are low for a team to sign him.

After some time away from the team, Newton would have cooled off and accepted a new job as the backup with a lower salary. Of course, this is all conjecture.

The Patriots may be going in a completely different direction at backup quarterback, though. One thing that is for sure is that the Patriots cannot keep continuing without a backup quarterback for too long.

