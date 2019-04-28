Patriots select quarterback Jarrett Stidham in fourth round

Jarrett Stidham

The New England Patriots have acquired another potential Tom Brady successor, selecting Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

New England used the 133rd overall pick on the Auburn signal-caller, who became the seventh quarterback to be selected in this year's draft.

He will now have the opportunity to learn from Brady with a view to potentially succeeding the six-time Super Bowl champion, who will enter his 20th NFL season at 42 years old.

Brady has been adamant about still having a few more years in the tank, with the Patriots eyeing an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl in the 2019 campaign.

Stidham is the fourth quarterback the Patriots have drafted since Brady turned 35 in 2012, following Jimmy Garoppolo (2014), Jacoby Brissett (2016) and Danny Etling (2018).

As well as Brady, he will also get the opportunity to learn from experienced backup Brian Hoyer.

Stidham started each of his two seasons for the Tigers after signing with Auburn in December 2016 as a transfer. He played his freshman season at Baylor in 2015 but sat out the 2016 season. He had the option to enter last year's draft, but chose to play one more campaign with Auburn before declaring this year.

He threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions during 2017. This past season, he threw for 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions as he guided Auburn to an 8-5 record in his junior year.