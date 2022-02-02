"A privilege to watch and a dream come true" - Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a heartfelt message for Tom Brady

Quarterback Tom Brady may have spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and even won a Super Bowl with the team. But in terms of the legacy that he created in the National Football League, the first thought will always be the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft released a statement shortly after the quarterback announced his official plans to retire. Kraft expressed his admiration for the quarterback and for the success that he brought to the franchise:

“A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team’s win-loss record. In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times. He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships. In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team’s success. You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true."

“I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”-Robert Kraft

What was Tom Brady's record with the New England Patriots?

The New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Of his 22 seasons in the NFL, he spent 20 of them with New England. He made 624 starts with the Patriots, leading to a 219-64 regular-season record and a 30-11 postseason record.

He officially defeated every team in the NFL this season with the latest coming from a 19-17 win over his former New England Patriots in Week Four.

Later today, the All-Pro quarterback acknowledged Patriots Nation with the following response to Robert Kraft's statement:

"Thank you Patriots Nation. I'm beyond grateful. Love you all."

The now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027, the same as recently retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

