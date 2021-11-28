Patriots QB Mac Jones could be first QB in NFL history to achieve this feat in Week 12

Mac Jones has put on a clinic this season in how to be a successful rookie quarterback. The Alabama product has led the New England Patriots to a 7-4 start and leads his fellow rookie quarterbacks in almost every statistical category.

Jones is 12th in the NFL in passing yards and has been very accurate and efficient running the offense. The Patriots face the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 in a game that could have playoff-seeding implications.

Against the Titans, Mac Jones has a chance to make NFL history and be in a league of his own.

In order for Mac Jones to make NFL history, he must complete at least 80 percent of his passes in Week 12 on a minimum of 15 attempts. If Jones can do that, he will be the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 80 percent of his passes in three straight games.

Boston Sports Info @bostonsportsinf Mac Jones



Could become the first QB, in NFL history, with a completion percentage ≥ 80% in 3 straight games (min 15 pass attempts) Mac Jones Could become the first QB, in NFL history, with a completion percentage ≥ 80% in 3 straight games (min 15 pass attempts) https://t.co/a7qWJrOChP

The Patriots' first-round pick completed 22 of his 26 passes in Week 11 against the waning Atlanta Falcons. In Week 10, he completed 19 of his 23 passes in a blowout win against the Cleveland Browns.

Jones' accuracy has been the most developed part of his game this season. In 11 games, he's completed at least 70 percent of his pass attempts. Five of those games came in the first six weeks as well.

The Patriots may not have the most talented skill-position players in the NFL, but Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels have done a solid job giving everyone a role.

Hunter Henry has half of Jones' 14 touchdown passes as a red zone go-to threat. Jakobi Meyers has provided them with speed in the slot. Even Kendrick Bourne has had a good year with 562 yards thus far.

PFF NE Patriots @PFF_Patriots Highest graded Quarterbacks this season



1️⃣ Tom Brady: 91.5

2️⃣ Kirk Cousins: 90.2

3️⃣ Justin Herbert: 89.0

4️⃣ Mac Jones: 86.9 👀 Highest graded Quarterbacks this season1️⃣ Tom Brady: 91.52️⃣ Kirk Cousins: 90.23️⃣ Justin Herbert: 89.04️⃣ Mac Jones: 86.9 👀 https://t.co/JtQpTJoi9S

Whether Jones will be able to secure his spot in NFL history is yet to be seen. But the Titans defense will likely be on the field often as they play without Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.

Jones has disproved draft critics who had said he would have the lowest ceiling of his peers. He's been well-coached and has one of the league's best pass-blocking offensive lines helping him.

That's in addition to a double-headed monster in the backfield, with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson having a good year.

By the time it's all said and done, Jones could have a Pro-Bowl caliber rookie year. Making NFL history for his accuracy against the Titans would be a great stepping stone.

Edited by Piyush Bisht