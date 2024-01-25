Ezekiel Elliott was back in the state of Texas with some friends at a nightclub not too far from the Cowboys facility in Frisco. However, the time at the nightclub turned violent in the early hours, with the police now focusing on the running back's entourage.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 a.m. at Concrete Cowboy, according to documents obtained via TMZ from the Frisco Police Department.

Elliott was talking to a woman as the fight took place feet away from him, per spectators present at the nightclub that morning. During the fight, a man appeared to have thrown a punch that landed directly on the back of another man.

Authorities wrote in an incident report that "a male and a female were physically assaulted by a large group of males" in the fight. A spokesperson for the police department noted in a statement that eyewitnesses claimed that Ezekiel Elliott's entourage may have been involved.

Police officers said an investigation into the claims is ongoing as detectives are "still working to confirm the details of the incident."

It is not the first time that the three-time Pro Bowler has been involved in an incident with a bar.

In July 2017, TMZ reported that a witness saw Elliott and a man arguing and then saw the running back punch the man in the face. The NFL investigated this incident and subsequently closed it the following month.

After Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott has found a new home in New England Patriots

Elliott was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys fourth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in four of his seven seasons with the Cowboys. In March 2023, he and the Cowboys parted ways and are third in the franchise's history in rushing yards (8,262) and touchdowns (68).

The All-Pro running back found a new home with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal in August 2023, ahead of this season. Ezekiel Elliott was a contributor to the Patriots' offense with 638 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also had two receiving touchdowns and 313 yards.