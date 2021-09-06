Patriots schedule 2021: 3 Easiest and toughest games of the season

The New England Patriots have a brutal schedule. Seemingly every week, the Patriots will be facing an industry veteran as the underdog. However, there are little gaps of sunshine in the storm that is the 2021 Patriots schedule. Here's a look at the easiest and toughest opponents of 2021.

Hardest games for New England Patriots in 2021

#1 - Week 4: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 8:20 PM ET

The showdown doesn't get much more difficult or much more intense than the Brady vs Belichick showdown. The game has a feeling of Obi-Wan versus Anakin with the student taking on the master. Both Brady and Belichick know each other's tendencies as well as anyone. It will take all of the Patriots and their rookie quarterback to take out the best to ever play the game.

BREAKING NEWS: The #Patriots have released Cam Newton. Mac Jones is the starting QB in New England. https://t.co/3qE1qu6xqC — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 31, 2021

#2 - Week 13: at Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 6, 8:15 PM ET

In years past, the Patriots could circle this game as a win in June and move on. However, in 2021, the Buffalo Bills may be doing the same for the Patriots. Josh Allen is an established vet with a top-tier offense surrounding him. Meanwhile, Mac Jones will just be getting his feet wet. He'll be susceptible to confusing defensive schemes and formations.

In 2022, this could be a very different game. That said, in 2021, the Bills have a clear edge in this one, including home-field advantage.

#3 - Week Six: vs Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 4:25 PM ET

This could be a bit of a hot take to some. However, the Cowboys' offense is nothing to shake a stick at. CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper are two number-one recievers. Michael Gallup is a solid number two receiver playing in third-string role. Put simply, in addition to Ezekiel Elliot, this team will be able to put up points this season. Can Mac Jones keep pace with an objectively less-talented squad?

Easiest games for New England Patriots in 2021

Week Seven: vs New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 24, 1:00 PM ET

This game could be a lot different in 2022. That said, in 2021 Belichick should be able to confuse Zach Wilson into making all sorts of mistakes leading to an easy Patriots win. If Mac Jones doesn't make too many of his own rookie errors, the Patriots should be able to coast to a win of at least 14 points.

Week 17: vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 2, 1:00 PM ET

Trevor Lawrence showed to have promise, but also showed to be vincible in the preseason. As a rookie, Lawrence could make some flashy plays and show promise. However, with a shaky surrounding cast and Belichick throwing confusing schemes at Lawrence, the Patriots should be in for a relaxing three-hour countdown to victory.

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints

Week 11: at Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 18, 8:20 PM ET

Ever since 28-3, the Patriots have owned the Atlanta Falcons. With the Falcons coming off an offseason that saw them lose Julio Jones after a 4-12 season, the Patriots should be licking their chops. Barring an unforeseen miracle, the Falcons may finish with fewer wins in 2021 than in 2020.

Edited by Henno van Deventer