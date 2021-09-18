Patriots vs Jets Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 19 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The New York Jets and New England Patriots don't usually have much in common. But at the start of the 2021 NFL season, there are a few comparisons to be made.

Both the Jets and Patriots lost narrowly in Week 1. The Jets lost to the Carolina Panthers 19-14, who were led by former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. The Patriots lost a division game to the Miami Dolphins 17-16.

Both the Jets and Patriots have rookie quarterbacks. This will be the first meeting between the Jets' Zach Wilson and the Patriots' Mac Jones, which could be a sign of the future for the division rivals.

New England Patriots at New York Jets

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021. 1:00 PM EST

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

New England Patriots at New York Jets Betting Odds

The Patriots are six-point favorites in Sunday's Week 2 matchup over the Jets. The over/under is 42.5 and the money line is the New York Jets +210 and the New England Patriots -250.

New England Patriots at New York Jets Picks

The Patriots will get their first victory of the season over the Jets. Although both teams are young, the Patriots' ability to overcome a close loss from Week 1 will drive them to the win.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also has a winning record against rookie quarterbacks. In fact, rookie quarterbacks who start against Belichick and the Patriots are just 6-26 with 27 touchdowns and 46 interceptions, increasing the Patriots favor. The Patriots also play well on the road, especially when facing the New York Jets.

New England Patriots at New York Jets Key Injuries

New York Jets

The New York Jets will get WR Jamison Crowder back in Week 2 after he was activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list this week. He has been limited in practice as he works his way back from a groin injury as well, but should get the start. WR Keelan Cole is likely to play as he's been dealing with a knee injury.

One key player the Jets will be without is left tackle Mekhi Becton, who was injured last week. The Jets offensive line already has issues and this won't help.

New England Patriots

Tight end Jonnu Smith landed on the injury report this week with a hip injury. It's unclear when the hip injury became apparent, but Smith had practiced earlier in the week. Offensive tackle Trent Brown, who exited last week's game early in the first quarter with a calf injury, is unsure to be fit for Sunday.

New England Patriots at New York Jets Head to Head

Zach Wilson and Mac Jones both showed great potential in their season openers last Sunday. The Patriots offensive line is better than the Jets offensive line, giving Mac Jones an advantage in protection.

Jones has talented receivers and tight ends that can get open and help him when he needs it. The Jets tight ends had a poor showing last Sunday, incapable of helping Wilson out when he needed it the most.

New England Patriots at New York Jets Predicitions

The Patriots will cover the spread and win by at least the six points that the team is favored by.

Prediction:

The New England Patriots will win in an effort led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Jones wasn't happy with his performance in the red zone last week and the turnovers by the New England Patriots.

