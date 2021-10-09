Patriots vs Texans prediction, odds and picks - October 10 | NFL season 2021-22

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans will face off Sunday for the right to be 2-3. Both teams are 1-3 and are coming off of tough losses.

The Texans were blown out 40-0 by the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Davis Mills fumbled once and was intercepted four times in that game.

The Patriots are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bill Belichick did an exceptional job coaching up his defense but made the wrong decision at the end of the game that cost his team the game.

Both teams will look to get back on the winning track.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Kyle Dugger: "We definitely feel like we can match up against any offense in the league."Patriots' defense has allowed 17, six, 21 and 19 points in the first four games. Kyle Dugger: "We definitely feel like we can match up against any offense in the league."Patriots' defense has allowed 17, six, 21 and 19 points in the first four games. https://t.co/DfCIGcx5TU

Patriots vs. Texans match details

New England Patriots (1-3) vs. Houston Texans (1-3)

Sunday, October 10, 1 PM ET

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Patriots vs. Texans betting odds

Spreads

Patriots: -9.0 (-105)

Texans: +9.0 (-115)

Moneyline

Patriots: -435

Texans: +325

Totals

Patriots: O39.5 (-110)

Texans: U39.5 (-110)

Patriots vs. Texans picks

The Patriots are favorites entering this game by two scores. They should rightfully be favored by this much, if not more.

Mills led the Texans to just nine points in two starts in place of Tyrod Taylor. The Patriots' defense showed signs of growth last week and should have another stout game.

It's a game to take the under, due to neither Mills nor Mac Jones leading high-scoring offenses this year.

Patriots vs. Texans key injuries

Patriots

Isaiah Wynn (COVID-19 list) out

Mike Onwenu (COVID-19 list) out

Trent Brown (calf) questionable

Shaq Mason (abdomen) questionable

Nick Folk (knee) questionable

Kyle Van Noy (groin) questionable

Jalen Mills (hamstring) questionable

Jonathan Jones (ankle) questionable

Kyle Dugger (hamstring) questionable

Ja'Whuan Bentley (shoulder) questionable

Texans

Justin Britt (knee) questionable

Marcus Cannon (back) questionable

Rex Burkhead (hip) questionable

Danny Amendola (thigh) questionable

Patriots vs. Texans Head to Head

The Patriots have dominated the Texans in head-to-head games since their first meeting in 2003. The record for the Patriots is 10-3. They won eight straight games from 2012 to 2018.

However, the last two games have been won by the Texans. Bill O'Brien won his only head-to-head game against Belichick in 2019. In 2020, Romero Crennel won by seven points.

Patriots vs. Texans prediction

ESPN @espn Mac Jones appreciation post 🔟 The rookie QB held his own against the GOAT: 🔺 31/40 Comp/Att

🔺 275 Pass Yards

🔺 2 TD Mac Jones appreciation post 🔟 The rookie QB held his own against the GOAT: 🔺 31/40 Comp/Att

🔺 275 Pass Yards

🔺 2 TD https://t.co/UNsrEC810Y

The Patriots are simply the better team in this game. Jones has been the best rookie quarterback this season and is coming out of a game where he went throw-for-throw with Tom Brady.

The defense is loaded in the secondary and won't allow Mills any easy completions. The Texans' best chance of winning is by running the ball effectively and controlling the time of possession.

Prediction

Also Read

The Patriots will win this game by more than a nine-point spread. Until the Texans get Taylor back, they'll struggle to move the ball and will be turnover prone.

Belichick scrambles rookie quarterbacks like no other and will confuse Mills. The final score will be 24-10 with the Patriots winning on the road.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win in Week 5? New England Patriots Houston Texans 0 votes so far