"Perfect celebration": NFL fans react to Konata Mumpfield hitting Ronaldo's signature after scoring first TD vs Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Konata Mumpfield caught the first touchdown of his professional football career against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The seventh round pick snagged a finely weighted pass from Matthew Stafford and hit Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration to celebrate the milestone moment.NFL fans peeped the celebration and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to drop their reactions.A fan said, &quot;Perfect celebration&quot;Another added, &quot;Scored overseas and brought out the siuuuu, Mumpfield’s got global.&quot;One stated, &quot;What a debut! Rookie making waves already&quot;However, not all the comments were as positive.One stated, &quot;it’s always NPC’s scoring on morning football&quot;Another said, &quot;rams have to get carried by the refs sorry jags this will be an L&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;That unnecessary roughness call was not real, it could not be.&quot;It's not the first time an NFL player has hit Ronaldo's signature celebration after scoring a touchdown. Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster did so in 2022 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers.Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular figures in sports, and his influence cuts far beyond soccer. Konata Mumpfield is the latest professional athlete to use his signature celebration to commemorate an important career milestone.Konata Mumpfield is part of a stacked Rams offenseThe Los Angeles Rams are without star wide receiver Puka Nacua for the London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, it didn't stop them from taking the lead in the game due to the talents of another late draft find.The Rams have impressive offensive depth at the wide receiver position. Puka Nacua is the WR1, perennial Pro Bowler Davante Adams is the WR2, while Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith, Brennan Presley, and Konata Mumpfield make up impressive depth pieces.Furthermore, Sean McVay's side has a solid crop of running backs in Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Jarquez Hunter, and Ronnie Rivers. These players will be tasked with potentially bringing Super Bowl glory to Sean McVay's side in the ongoing season.The Rams are looking to pick up their fifth win of the campaign against the Jaguars in Week 7. The game is currently ongoing at Wembley Stadium in London, UK.