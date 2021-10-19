NFL Rumors: Pete Carroll says Seahawks reached out to Cam Newton

The Seattle Seahawks have reached a critical point in the 2021-2022 NFL season. They currently sit in the cellar of the NFC West, a division that features the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 5, star quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a severe right middle finger strain and was placed on injured reserve. This means that, at a minimum, the Seahawks will be without the services of Wilson for at least another two weeks.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it no secret that they have already kicked the tires by reaching out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

"Just so you know, we have talked to him. We're talking to everybody who could help us."

"Hell yeah I still want to play football," says Cam Newton

The confirmation from Pete Carroll comes after Cam Newton, in the latest edition of his YouTube series, "Funky Friday," stated that he has indeed now been vaccinated.

In the video Newton also spoke about his career in an obvious and evident manner:

"Hell yeah I still want to play football."

In the same vlog Newton stated that he does have offers and that he is just waiting for the right one.

“I’m just waiting on the right opportunity. And you’re probably asking yourself, ‘Don’t nobody want Cam.’ That’s a lie, I’ve been getting offers. But the realization of it is, it has to be right.”

Newton is a former NFL MVP and has years of experience, including playing in Super Bowl L against the Denver Broncos.

While Carroll did not confirm or deny the extent of the talks, Seahawks fans are clamoring to get all the help they can use with Wilson out.

Could Cam help the Seahawks?

Last night, the Seahawks played their first game without starter Russell Wilson since before he was drafted back in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Seahawks lost in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 23-20.

While in overtime, Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith made a key mistake when he was strip-sacked by the Steelers' star outside linebacker TJ Watt.

Although Smith has played rather admirably in Wilson's place for a game and a half so far, the experience that Cam Newton brings could be the difference between losing out on the entire season or treading water until Wilson can return from his finger injury.

Wilson and Newton have similar playing styles as well, which would make for an easier transition for Cam to learn the offense. While each of them can dice secondaries with their passing, they are also each deadly with their scrambling ability.

Considering all that Cam Newton has to offer, Seahawks fans will be hoping that Pete Carroll's announcement today comes to fruition, and much sooner rather than later.

