Peyton Hillis' family: Everything you need to know about former Browns RB

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis played for five franchises during his playing career in the National Football League. The versatile RB was a rotational piece on some of the better teams in the league, and he had a decent job at the highest level.

Hillis is not just a sportsman, the University of Arkansas alum is also a family man. In this piece, we will take a look at Hillis' family, as well as his personal life. So, without further ado, let's dive into the Arkansas native's personal life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Peyton Hillis' ex-wife?

Peyton Hillis' ex-wife is Amanda Hillis, formerly Amanda Brown. The couple married in October 2011, and according to reports, they parted ways in 2020.

Amanda is a professional pop singer who shares a son and daughter with the former RB. Brown led a very private life, and little is known about her.

These days, Peyton is dating actress Angela Cole. She has featured in several productions since the late 2010s. She is best known for her roles in Triple Threat, Time Pirates and Mudblood Part Three.

Who are Peyton Hillis' children?

Peyton Hillis shares two children with his ex-wife, Amanda Hillis. The co-parents tied the knot in October 2011 and have a son and a daughter together.

Peyton has always been vocal about his children's importance to him, which was super apparent with the events on Jan. 5, 2023.

On that fateful day, Peyton reportedly saved two children from drowning in an incident in Florida. Due to the incident, Peyton was admitted to a hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for kidney and lung problems. Thankfully he has made a strong recovery.

Hillis recently stated that it's '100 percent a miracle somebody didn't die.' It's been five months since he saved his son and niece from drowning in Florida. Hillis and his family were swimming on a Pensacola beach when his son and niece, who are nine and eight years old, respectively, got caught in a dangerous riptide.

Hillis ran into the water to save the children — and managed to do so — but wound up in intensive care himself. He spent 10 days sedated on a ventilator before regaining consciousness.

Poll : 0 votes