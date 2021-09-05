Peyton Manning says Patriots are the reason why he stayed in AFC throughout his career 

In 2012, Peyton Manning made an incredibly tough decision as a free agent. Manning competed against Tom Brady for over a decade in the AFC. He knew how great the New England Patriots were and that they'd be threats in the playoffs every year. So when it was time to choose between the AFC and NFC, Manning thought he'd rather face the Patriots sooner rather than later.

Peyton Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. In 2012, he became a free agent for the first time in his then 14 year-career. Peyton Manning signed with the Denver Broncos because of having to face the New England Patriots at some point or another. Manning's four years with the Broncos provided many highlights, including winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

Peyton Manning says the Patriots are why he stayed in the AFC

On a recent episode of "The Ringer with Bill Simmons," Manning was interviewed about the topic. Simmons interviewed Manning about a few subjects. Peyton Manning was asked about Patriots rookie Mac Jones. But most importantly, Manning talked about what led him to stay in the AFC.

"If you're a fan, it's like, 'please get away from the Patriots, go play in the NFC,'" Manning said. "I don't know, it's like, if you're gonna get in the Super Bowl, you're gonna have to go through New England, so might as well just play them in the AFC Championship Game every year to have the chance to win the Super Bowl."

Manning would then double down on the fact that the Patriots played a role in the decision-making process. In the end, it worked out well that way for Manning. The Broncos made two Super Bowl appearances in his four years. In both cases, they hosted the Patriots at Mile High Stadium in the AFC championship and won. This was what gave Manning a head-to-head playoff record of 3-2 against his rival.

Peyton Manning further elaborates on his relationship with Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick has never been known as a man of many words. He speaks monotonely in press conferences. He's also never been one to give players a lot of pop or credit for playing well. Peyton Manning shared his experience with Belichick at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When Manning tried to inquire about past quarterback legends, Belichick would credit the skill position players instead.

"I remember sitting on the bus at the Pro Bowl with him one time, and I love hearing about the days when he was [the New York Giants] defensive coordinator," Manning said, asking specifically about going up against Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers. "He's like 'well, I mean, you've got Jerry Rice on these short drag routes, how hard is it to complete it to him?'"

Peyton Manning cited another example of this when he asked about Jim Kelley of the 1990's Buffalo Bills. Belichick instead wanted to talk about running back Thurman Thomas.

As time's gone on, Manning and Brady have earned respect for one another. Manning even made a joke about Brady being enshrined in Canton 2035 meaning he'd play until age 52. The two were rivals on the field for 17 years and competing for the title of NFL's best quarterback. Manning is now entering an analyst role for ESPN and is offering his views on the present and reflecting on his past.

