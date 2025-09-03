  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Philadelphia Eagles injury report Week 1: Latest on Landon Dickerson, Andrew Mukuba, and more for TNF

Philadelphia Eagles injury report Week 1: Latest on Landon Dickerson, Andrew Mukuba, and more for TNF

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 03, 2025 14:17 GMT
NFL: AUG 07 Preseason Bengals at Eagles - Source: Getty
Philadelphia Eagles injury report Week 1: Latest on Landon Dickerson, Andrew Mukuba, and more for TNF - Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles are 24 hours away from their opening game of the 2025-26 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The ambiance within Lincoln Financial Field will be charged before the game as the Eagles are poised to unveil their second Super Bowl banner, setting the mood for what promises to be an exciting rivalry game between two NFC powerhouses.

Ad

The Birds have released two official injury reports this week ahead of the divisional showdown in Philadelphia. Let's see if any key players will be unavailable for Thursday night's game.

Eagles injury report for Thursday's opening game

The Eagles issued their second and updated injury report for Thursday's curtain raiser after their practice on Tuesday. They listed five players on the injury report, with backup quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) being the only player who did not participate.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

McKee is still suffering from a fractured right thumb that is severe enough to keep him out of practice entirely. It's becoming less likely that the quarterback will be available for Thursday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice for the second straight day. Sam Howell will most likely be the Eagles' primary backup QB behind starter Jalen Hurts.

The latest injury report is better than the one on Monday, when guard Landon Dickerson was inactive in practice because of a back issue. Edge rusher Joshua Uche (groin) and rookie safety Andrew Mukuba (hamstring) were also limited in practice on Monday, but they were able to fully participate on Tuesday.

Ad

The Cowboys vs. Eagles game is scheduled to kick off on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ad

Landon Dickerson's injury update

The Eagles began the week with a practice on Monday in which Landon Dickerson did not participate. The star offensive lineman sustained an injury during training camp, but coach Nick Sirianni clarified that Monday's absence was due to a different injury.

Dickerson joined his teammates back on the practice field on Tuesday as a full participant and is prepared to start on Thursday night.

Andrew Mukuba's injury update

Ad

A shoulder and hamstring ailment kept Andrew Mukuba out of training camp for a long time. However, he participated fully in the Eagles' practice on Tuesday for the first time in a while.

With Sydney Brown expected to be the starter for Thursday night’s season opener against the Cowboys, the second-round rookie will be fit enough to make the bench as a backup.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications