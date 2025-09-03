Philadelphia Eagles injury report Week 1: Latest on Landon Dickerson, Andrew Mukuba, and more for TNF

The Philadelphia Eagles are 24 hours away from their opening game of the 2025-26 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The ambiance within Lincoln Financial Field will be charged before the game as the Eagles are poised to unveil their second Super Bowl banner, setting the mood for what promises to be an exciting rivalry game between two NFC powerhouses.The Birds have released two official injury reports this week ahead of the divisional showdown in Philadelphia. Let's see if any key players will be unavailable for Thursday night's game.Eagles injury report for Thursday's opening gameThe Eagles issued their second and updated injury report for Thursday's curtain raiser after their practice on Tuesday. They listed five players on the injury report, with backup quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) being the only player who did not participate.McKee is still suffering from a fractured right thumb that is severe enough to keep him out of practice entirely. It's becoming less likely that the quarterback will be available for Thursday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice for the second straight day. Sam Howell will most likely be the Eagles' primary backup QB behind starter Jalen Hurts.The latest injury report is better than the one on Monday, when guard Landon Dickerson was inactive in practice because of a back issue. Edge rusher Joshua Uche (groin) and rookie safety Andrew Mukuba (hamstring) were also limited in practice on Monday, but they were able to fully participate on Tuesday.The Cowboys vs. Eagles game is scheduled to kick off on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.Landon Dickerson's injury updateThe Eagles began the week with a practice on Monday in which Landon Dickerson did not participate. The star offensive lineman sustained an injury during training camp, but coach Nick Sirianni clarified that Monday's absence was due to a different injury.Dickerson joined his teammates back on the practice field on Tuesday as a full participant and is prepared to start on Thursday night.Andrew Mukuba's injury updateA shoulder and hamstring ailment kept Andrew Mukuba out of training camp for a long time. However, he participated fully in the Eagles' practice on Tuesday for the first time in a while.With Sydney Brown expected to be the starter for Thursday night’s season opener against the Cowboys, the second-round rookie will be fit enough to make the bench as a backup.