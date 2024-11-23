Philadelphia Eagles injury report Week 12: Latest on DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts, Britain Covey, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles currently hold a commanding lead in the NFC East following their impressive victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 11. They are riding high after winning six in a row, and they will now square off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 12.

The 5-5 Rams will try to go over .500 for the first time this season on Sunday night. After a sluggish start to the season, going 1-4 in their first five games, they have won four out of their last five.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eagles injury report for Week 12

The Eagles listed six players on their injury report this week. However, only WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for the game, while another wide receiver, Britain Covey, has been ruled as questionable to play.

LB Nakobe Dean (groin), OLB Jalyx Hunt (ankle), QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), and DT Milton Williams (foot) all appeared on the Eagles' injury report during the week, but none of them is carrying an injury designation into the game.

Expand Tweet

DeVonta Smith injury update

The Eagles revealed on their final injury report on Friday that DeVonta Smith will miss the game against the Rams with a hamstring injury. The receiver did not practice at all throughout the week and was ultimately ruled out.

Smith leads the Eagles wideouts this season in receptions (41) and receiving touchdowns (4).

His absence on Sunday may allow rookie Johnny Wilson and Jahan Dotson to have more responsibilities behind wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Expand Tweet

Jalen Hurts injury update

The Eagles classified quarterback Jalen Hurts as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. Despite being listed as having an ankle injury, he informed reporters after practice that day that his limited practice involvement was only a strategy to keep him fresh for the last few games of the regular season.

Hurts has been removed from the injury list after returning for full practice participation on Thursday and Friday.

Expand Tweet

Britain Covey injury update

Britain Covey, who has missed the last seven games because of a shoulder injury, had his 21-day window opened by the Eagles on Wednesday. After that, he participated in three full practices before being listed as questionable in the final injury report on Friday.

Covey has been on the injured reserve list since late September after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback