Philadelphia Eagles roster cuts: Deon Cain among most surprising waives from final 53-man roster

The Philadelphia Eagles had a topsy-turvy preseason. Howie Roseman's side suffered a defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener on August 13th. The Eagles then managed a narrow win over the Cleveland Browns a week later.

They were crushed by the Miami Dolphins 48-10 in their final preseason game. While the margin of defeat was an eye-opener, the results may have had an impact on Roseman's final 53-man roster.

With the season just over a week away from commencing, top analysts still feel the Eagles may clinch the NFC East division title. However, Roseman did surprise a few of us with his roster cuts on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Eagles roster cuts

Philadelphia Eagles release Deon Cain

Here are the 28 players that were offloaded by the Eagles on Tuesday:

WR Deon Cain T Le'Raven Clark S Anthony Harris TE Richard Rodgers S Jaquiski Tartt C Cameron Tom WR Devon Allen C/G Jack Anderson G/T Kayode Awosika CB Josh Blackwell RB Kennedy Brooks S Andre Chachere WR Britain Covey LB Christian Elliss CB Mario Goodrich CB Tay Gowan WR John Hightower RB Jason Huntley DE Matt Leo CB Mac McCain QB Reid Sinnett LB JaCoby Stevens QB Carson Strong TE Noah Togiai CB Kary Vincent DT Marvin Wilson DT Renell Wren DT Kobe Smith

He made countless tough catches during pre-season. Probably opened a lot of eyes. #Eagles cut WR Deon Cain, per @JFowlerESPN

Philadelphia Eagles final 53-man roster

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

Here are the active players on the Eagles roster:

Jalen Hurts (QB) Gardner Minshew (QB) Kenneth Gainwell (RB) Miles Sanders (RB) Boston Scott (RB) A.J. Brown (WR) Zach Pascal (WR) Jalen Reagor (WR) DeVonta Smith (WR) Quez Watkins (WR) Grant Calcaterra (TE) Dallas Goedert (TE) Jack Stoll (TE) Landon Dickerson (Offensive Line) Andre Dillard (Offensive Line) Jack Driscoll (Offensive Line) Lane Johnson (Offensive Line) Cam Jurgens (Offensive Line) Jason Kelce (Offensive Line) Jordan Mailata (Offensive Line) Sua Opeta (Offensive Line) Isaac Seumalo (Offensive Line) Josh Sills (Offensive Line) Derek Barnett (Defensive Line) Fletcher Cox (Defensive Line) Jordan Davis (Defensive Line) Brandon Graham (Defensive Line) Javon Hargrave (Defensive Line) Tarron Jackson (Defensive Line) Josh Sweat (Defensive Line) Marlon Tuipulotu (Defensive Line) Milton Williams (Defensive Line) Shaun Bradley (Linebackers) Nakobe Dean (Linebackers) T.J. Edwards (Linebackers) Kyron Johnson (Linebackers) Patrick Johnson (Linebackers) Haason Reddick (Linebackers) Davion Taylor (Linebackers) Kyzir White (Linebackers) James Bradberry (Cornerbacks) Josh Jobe (Cornerbacks) Avonte Maddox (Cornerbacks) Zech McPhearson (Cornerbacks) Josiah Scott (Cornerbacks) Darius Slay (Cornerbacks) Reed Blankenship (Safety) Marcus Epps (Safety) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Safety) K'Von Wallace (Safety) Jake Elliott (Specialist) Rick Lovato (Specialist) Arryn Siposs (Specialist)

