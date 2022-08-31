Philadelphia Eagles roster cuts: Deon Cain among most surprising waives from final 53-man roster

The Philadelphia Eagles had a topsy-turvy preseason. Howie Roseman's side suffered a defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener on August 13th. The Eagles then managed a narrow win over the Cleveland Browns a week later.
They were crushed by the Miami Dolphins 48-10 in their final preseason game. While the margin of defeat was an eye-opener, the results may have had an impact on Roseman's final 53-man roster.
With the season just over a week away from commencing, top analysts still feel the Eagles may clinch the NFC East division title. However, Roseman did surprise a few of us with his roster cuts on Tuesday.
Philadelphia Eagles roster cuts
Here are the 28 players that were offloaded by the Eagles on Tuesday:
- WR Deon Cain
- T Le'Raven Clark
- S Anthony Harris
- TE Richard Rodgers
- S Jaquiski Tartt
- C Cameron Tom
- WR Devon Allen
- C/G Jack Anderson
- G/T Kayode Awosika
- CB Josh Blackwell
- RB Kennedy Brooks
- S Andre Chachere
- WR Britain Covey
- LB Christian Elliss
- CB Mario Goodrich
- CB Tay Gowan
- WR John Hightower
- RB Jason Huntley
- DE Matt Leo
- CB Mac McCain
- QB Reid Sinnett
- LB JaCoby Stevens
- QB Carson Strong
- TE Noah Togiai
- CB Kary Vincent
- DT Marvin Wilson
- DT Renell Wren
- DT Kobe Smith
Philadelphia Eagles final 53-man roster
Here are the active players on the Eagles roster:
- Jalen Hurts (QB)
- Gardner Minshew (QB)
- Kenneth Gainwell (RB)
- Miles Sanders (RB)
- Boston Scott (RB)
- A.J. Brown (WR)
- Zach Pascal (WR)
- Jalen Reagor (WR)
- DeVonta Smith (WR)
- Quez Watkins (WR)
- Grant Calcaterra (TE)
- Dallas Goedert (TE)
- Jack Stoll (TE)
- Landon Dickerson (Offensive Line)
- Andre Dillard (Offensive Line)
- Jack Driscoll (Offensive Line)
- Lane Johnson (Offensive Line)
- Cam Jurgens (Offensive Line)
- Jason Kelce (Offensive Line)
- Jordan Mailata (Offensive Line)
- Sua Opeta (Offensive Line)
- Isaac Seumalo (Offensive Line)
- Josh Sills (Offensive Line)
- Derek Barnett (Defensive Line)
- Fletcher Cox (Defensive Line)
- Jordan Davis (Defensive Line)
- Brandon Graham (Defensive Line)
- Javon Hargrave (Defensive Line)
- Tarron Jackson (Defensive Line)
- Josh Sweat (Defensive Line)
- Marlon Tuipulotu (Defensive Line)
- Milton Williams (Defensive Line)
- Shaun Bradley (Linebackers)
- Nakobe Dean (Linebackers)
- T.J. Edwards (Linebackers)
- Kyron Johnson (Linebackers)
- Patrick Johnson (Linebackers)
- Haason Reddick (Linebackers)
- Davion Taylor (Linebackers)
- Kyzir White (Linebackers)
- James Bradberry (Cornerbacks)
- Josh Jobe (Cornerbacks)
- Avonte Maddox (Cornerbacks)
- Zech McPhearson (Cornerbacks)
- Josiah Scott (Cornerbacks)
- Darius Slay (Cornerbacks)
- Reed Blankenship (Safety)
- Marcus Epps (Safety)
- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Safety)
- K'Von Wallace (Safety)
- Jake Elliott (Specialist)
- Rick Lovato (Specialist)
- Arryn Siposs (Specialist)