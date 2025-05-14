Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2025: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in the 2025 season. The Eagles are defending Super Bowl champions, having defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Nick Sirianni's side was offensively and defensively sound in 2024 and will look to continue the stellar form in the upcoming campaign.

The Eagles have been active in free agency, reshuffling their active roster and making some savvy draft moves. So, with that in mind, here's how the Eagles' schedule looks entering the 2025 season.

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2025 and Opponents

The Philadelphia Eagles will start their title defense with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The fixture will occur at Lincoln Financial Field and will be aired on NBC.

Three other notable games are Week 10 at Green Bay, Week 13 versus Chicago, and Week 16 at Washington.

(This will be updated as more games are revealed.)

Week Date Opponent Time

(ET) TV 1

Sept 4, 2025

Cowboys

8:20 P.M

NBC

2

Sept 14, 2025 Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX 3

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

4

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

5

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

6

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

7

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

8

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

9

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

10

Nov 10, 2025 Packers

8:15 p.m. ESPN

11

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

12

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

13

Nov 28, 2025 Bears

3:00 p.m. NBC

14

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

15

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

16

Dec 20, 2025

Commanders

TBD

FOX

17

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD



Philadelphia Eagles Home Schedule 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles will have eight games at home in 2025. They will face the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Week Date Opponent Time

(ET) TV 1

Sept 4, 2025

Cowboys

8:20 P.M

NBC

13

Nov 28, 2025 Bears

3:00 p.m. NBC



Philadelphia Eagles Away Schedule 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles have nine road games in the 2025 NFL season. They will visit the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

Week Date Opponent Time

(ET) TV 2 Sept 14, 2025 Chiefs 4:25 p.m. FOX 10

Nov 10, 2025 Packers

8:15 p.m. ESPN

16

Dec 20, 2025

Commanders

TBD

FOX



Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Season Outlook

The Philadelphia Eagles were utterly dominant in the 2025 regular season. The reigning Super Bowl champions rode on the back of a stellar offense and a stingy defense to win their latest Super Bowl ring.

Superstar running back Saquon Barkley led the charge, two-time Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts steadied the ship, and Vic Fangio marshalled the defense through a gruelling postseason run. Few teams could keep up with the Eagles, who ultimately ended the Kansas City Chiefs' dreams of earning the three-peat.

Hence, Philadelphia Eagles fans go into the 2025 season as arguably the most confident fan base. The franchise kept most of its key players on the roster and added a bunch of promising talents via the 2025 draft. It's the Eagles' Vince Lombardi Trophy to lose, and you can be sure they'll give their all to earn consecutive big game wins.

