Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions entering the 2025 regular season. The Philadelphia Eagles are a few months removed from a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Nick Sirianni and his troops will fancy making it back-to-back big game wins, and they're entering 2025 as favorites to get it done. With that in mind and the regular-season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to predict their regular-season record, and playoff chances.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Schedule

Week 1: September 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 2: September 14 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3: September 21 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 4: September 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: October 5 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 6: October 9 at New York Giants

Week 7: October 19 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 8: October 26 vs. New York Giants

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: November 10 at Green Bay Packers

Week 11: November 16 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 12: November 23 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 13: November 28 vs. Chicago Bears (Black Friday)

Week 14: December 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 15: December 14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: December 20 at Washington Commanders

Week 17: December 28 at Buffalo Bills

Week 18: January 3 or 4 vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Eagles vs. Cowboys

Prediction: 15-17

Week 2: Eagles at Chiefs

Prediction: 21-18

Week 3: Eagles vs. Rams

Prediction: 17-30

Week 4: Eagles at Buccaneers

Prediction: 17-38

Week 5: Eagles vs. Broncos

Prediction: 19-15

Week 6: Eagles at Giants

Prediction: 31-15

Week 7: Eagles at Vikings

Prediction: 27-17

Week 8: Eagles vs. Giants

Prediction: 17-31

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Eagles at Packers

Prediction: 26-29

Week 11: Eagles vs. Lions

Prediction: 28-17

Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys

Prediction: 18-16

Week 13: Eagles vs. Bears

Prediction: 16-15

Week 14: Eagles at Chargers

Prediction: 22-20

Week 15: Eagles vs. Raiders

Prediction: 21-16

Week 16: Eagles at Commanders

Prediction: 18-16

Week 17: Eagles at Bills

Prediction: 18-26

Week 18: Eagles vs. Commanders

Prediction: 33-17

Philadelphia Eagles' predicted 2025 regular-season record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Philadelphia Eagles will finish the 2025 regular season with an 11-6 record, good enough to take first place in the NFC East.

According to this prediction, the Eagles will secure their spot in the wild card round. That'll give them a chance to make a run to the Super Bowl and make it consecutive wins for Saquon Barkley and Co.

