Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions entering the 2025 regular season. The Philadelphia Eagles are a few months removed from a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Nick Sirianni and his troops will fancy making it back-to-back big game wins, and they're entering 2025 as favorites to get it done. With that in mind and the regular-season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to predict their regular-season record, and playoff chances.
Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Schedule
Week 1: September 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 2: September 14 at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 3: September 21 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 4: September 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: October 5 vs. Denver Broncos
Week 6: October 9 at New York Giants
Week 7: October 19 at Minnesota Vikings
Week 8: October 26 vs. New York Giants
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: November 10 at Green Bay Packers
Week 11: November 16 vs. Detroit Lions
Week 12: November 23 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 13: November 28 vs. Chicago Bears (Black Friday)
Week 14: December 8 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 15: December 14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: December 20 at Washington Commanders
Week 17: December 28 at Buffalo Bills
Week 18: January 3 or 4 vs. Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Eagles vs. Cowboys
Prediction: 15-17
Week 2: Eagles at Chiefs
Prediction: 21-18
Week 3: Eagles vs. Rams
Prediction: 17-30
Week 4: Eagles at Buccaneers
Prediction: 17-38
Week 5: Eagles vs. Broncos
Prediction: 19-15
Week 6: Eagles at Giants
Prediction: 31-15
Week 7: Eagles at Vikings
Prediction: 27-17
Week 8: Eagles vs. Giants
Prediction: 17-31
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Eagles at Packers
Prediction: 26-29
Week 11: Eagles vs. Lions
Prediction: 28-17
Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys
Prediction: 18-16
Week 13: Eagles vs. Bears
Prediction: 16-15
Week 14: Eagles at Chargers
Prediction: 22-20
Week 15: Eagles vs. Raiders
Prediction: 21-16
Week 16: Eagles at Commanders
Prediction: 18-16
Week 17: Eagles at Bills
Prediction: 18-26
Week 18: Eagles vs. Commanders
Prediction: 33-17
Philadelphia Eagles' predicted 2025 regular-season record
According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Philadelphia Eagles will finish the 2025 regular season with an 11-6 record, good enough to take first place in the NFC East.
According to this prediction, the Eagles will secure their spot in the wild card round. That'll give them a chance to make a run to the Super Bowl and make it consecutive wins for Saquon Barkley and Co.
