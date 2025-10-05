Philadelphia Eagles vs Denver Broncos: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jalen Hurts and Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos are travelling to meet the Philadelphia Eagles in their building and reverse the course of their season. At 2-2, the Broncos are on the cusp of getting above .500 for the first time since surviving the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles, meanwhile, are riding high at 4-0 but are struggling to fire on all cylinders. Will they be able to do so against a vaunted Broncos defense?Here's a look at everything going on in the contest, including box scores and a game summary. Be sure to check back as the score, statistics, and summary will be updated.Eagles vs Broncos Box ScoreTeam1Q2Q3Q4QTotalDenver Broncos303Philadelphia Eagles3710Philadelphia Eagles Box ScorePassingPlayerCompletions/attemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsJalen Hurts13/1913810Rushing and ReceivingPlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdownsSaquon Barkley530AJ DillonWill ShipleyDeVonta Smith4750AJ Brown4350Grant CalcaterraDallas GoedertJalen Hurts1-10DefensePlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB HitsJihaad Campbell5Kelee RingoMoro OjomoQuentin MitchellZack BaunJalen CarterReed BlankenshipAzeez OjulariJordan DavisJalyx HuntZa'Darius Smith1Cooper DejeanJosh UcheKickingPlayerField GoalsExtra PointsJake Elliott1/11/1 PuntingPlayerPuntsYardsInside 20LongestBraden Mann Denver Broncos Box ScorePassingPlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsBo Nix10/217900Rushing and ReceivingPlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdownsJ.K. Dobbins7280Marvin MimsR.J. Harvey2-10Troy Franklin2250Trenton SherfieldCourtland Sutton2110Evan Engram1-30Nate AdkinsDefensePlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB HitsAlex SingletonTalanoa HufangaPatrick SurtainRiley MossBrandon JonesEyioma UwazurikeJonah EllissJahdae BarronJonathan CooperJustin StrnadNik BonittoZach AllenKickingPlayerField GoalsExtra PointsWil Lutz1/10/0PuntingPlayerPuntsYardsInside 20LongestJeremy CrawshawBroncos vs. Eagles Game SummaryThe game kicked off with a drive led by Bo Nix that didn't result in a single first down, leading to a punt. The Eagles responded with their own three-and-out. Denver was able to get the first first-down of the game on their second drive, leading to a field goal to take the lead 3-0.The Eagles responded with a drive that went deep into Denver territory, culminating with a field goal to tie the game at 3-3. The Broncos then punted on their next drive that got within field goal range, but a clutch sack forced a scoreless end to the drive.The Eagles converted a pair of deep shots on the following drive (one 52-yard completion and a deep pass interference call) in a drive that scored a touchdown. The Eagles took the lead 10-3.The Denver Broncos failed to respond, punting the football on their next drive. Denver forced a punt from the Eagles on the following drive. The punts continued with Denver and Philadelphia punting on the next two drives.