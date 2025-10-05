  • home icon
  Philadelphia Eagles vs Denver Broncos: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jalen Hurts and Bo Nix

Philadelphia Eagles vs Denver Broncos: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jalen Hurts and Bo Nix

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 05, 2025 18:41 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles vs Denver Broncos: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jalen Hurts and Bo Nix - Source: Getty
Philadelphia Eagles vs Denver Broncos: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jalen Hurts and Bo Nix - Source: Getty

The Denver Broncos are travelling to meet the Philadelphia Eagles in their building and reverse the course of their season. At 2-2, the Broncos are on the cusp of getting above .500 for the first time since surviving the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles, meanwhile, are riding high at 4-0 but are struggling to fire on all cylinders. Will they be able to do so against a vaunted Broncos defense?

Here's a look at everything going on in the contest, including box scores and a game summary. Be sure to check back as the score, statistics, and summary will be updated.

Eagles vs Broncos Box Score

Team1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Denver Broncos30

3
Philadelphia Eagles37

10
Philadelphia Eagles Box Score

Passing

PlayerCompletions/attemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptions
Jalen Hurts13/1913810





Rushing and Receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Saquon Barkley530
AJ Dillon
Will Shipley
DeVonta Smith4750
AJ Brown4350
Grant Calcaterra
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Hurts1-10



































































Defense

PlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB Hits
Jihaad Campbell5
Kelee Ringo
Moro Ojomo
Quentin Mitchell
Zack Baun
Jalen Carter
Reed Blankenship
Azeez Ojulari
Jordan Davis
Jalyx Hunt
Za'Darius Smith

1


Cooper Dejean





Josh Uche






















































Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra Points
Jake Elliott1/11/1
Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Braden Mann



Denver Broncos Box Score

Passing

PlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptions
Bo Nix10/217900
Rushing and Receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
J.K. Dobbins7280
Marvin Mims
R.J. Harvey2-10
Troy Franklin2250
Trenton Sherfield
Courtland Sutton2110
Evan Engram1-30
Nate Adkins















































Defense

PlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB Hits
Alex Singleton
Talanoa Hufanga
Patrick Surtain
Riley Moss
Brandon Jones
Eyioma Uwazurike
Jonah Elliss
Jahdae Barron
Jonathan Cooper
Justin Strnad
Nik Bonitto
Zach Allen

























































































Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra Points
Wil Lutz1/10/0
Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Jeremy Crawshaw



Broncos vs. Eagles Game Summary

The game kicked off with a drive led by Bo Nix that didn't result in a single first down, leading to a punt. The Eagles responded with their own three-and-out. Denver was able to get the first first-down of the game on their second drive, leading to a field goal to take the lead 3-0.

The Eagles responded with a drive that went deep into Denver territory, culminating with a field goal to tie the game at 3-3. The Broncos then punted on their next drive that got within field goal range, but a clutch sack forced a scoreless end to the drive.

The Eagles converted a pair of deep shots on the following drive (one 52-yard completion and a deep pass interference call) in a drive that scored a touchdown. The Eagles took the lead 10-3.

The Denver Broncos failed to respond, punting the football on their next drive. Denver forced a punt from the Eagles on the following drive. The punts continued with Denver and Philadelphia punting on the next two drives.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

