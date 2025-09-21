Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams met in Week 3 of the NFL season. The two teams had a great game during last season's NFC Divisional Round, and the expectation was that it would be a close contest yet again.

However, the game did not resemble last season's game by any means. The Rams dominated on defense, with the Eagles doing nothing with their passing game. Philadelphia had negative net yards in its passing game, despite all its star players healthy.

Matthew Stafford missed a few throws in the first half, but he was still able to lead Los Angeles to a two-possession lead.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams box score

Eagles players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Jalen Hurts 17 4 8 0 0 21 5 1

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Saquon Barkley 7 13 2 2 1 0 DeVonta Smith 0 0 0 2 16 0 AJ Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jahan Dotson 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - - - - - 0 - - - - - - 0 - - - - - - 0 - - - - - - 0 - 0 0 - - - 0

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Cooper DeJean 6 0 0 Jihaad Campbell 5 0 0 Zack Baun 4 0 1 Adoree Jackson 4 0 0 Jeremiah Trotter 3 0 0 Quinyon Mitchell 3 0 0 Jordan Davis 2 0 0 Reed Blankenship 2 0 0 Sydney Brown 2 0 0 Andrew Mukuba 2 0 0 Marcus Epps 1 0 0 Moro Ojomo 1 0 0 Nolan Smith 1 0 0 Kelee Ringo 1 0 0 Jalen Carter 1 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

Rams players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Matthew Stafford 97 8 17 1 1 0 0 0

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Kyren Williams 13 69 0 2 18 1 Blake Corum 6 40 0 0 0 0 Jordan Whittington 1 6 0 0 0 0 Davante Adams 0 0 0 3 56 0 Puka Nacua - - - 4 33 0 - - - - - - 0 - - - - - - 0 - - - - - - 0 - 0 0 - - - 0

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Kam Curl 6 0 0 Jared Verse 5 1 0 Omar Speights 2 0 0 Poona Ford 2 1 0 Nate Landman 2 0 0 Kamren Kitchens 2 0 0 Quentin Lake 2 0 0 Emmanuel Forbes 2 0 0 Jaylen McCollough 1 1 0 Troy Reeder 1 0 0 Byron Young 1 0 0 Kobie Turner 1 0 0 Braden Fiske 1 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

