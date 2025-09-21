Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams met in Week 3 of the NFL season. The two teams had a great game during last season's NFC Divisional Round, and the expectation was that it would be a close contest yet again.
However, the game did not resemble last season's game by any means. The Rams dominated on defense, with the Eagles doing nothing with their passing game. Philadelphia had negative net yards in its passing game, despite all its star players healthy.
Matthew Stafford missed a few throws in the first half, but he was still able to lead Los Angeles to a two-possession lead.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams box score
Eagles players' stats:
Quarterback
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Jalen Hurts
17
4
8
0
0
21
5
1
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Saquon Barkley
7
13
2
2
1
0
DeVonta Smith
0
0
0
2
16
0
AJ Brown
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jahan Dotson
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
0
0
-
-
-
0
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Cooper DeJean
6
0
0
Jihaad Campbell
5
0
0
Zack Baun
4
0
1
Adoree Jackson
4
0
0
Jeremiah Trotter
3
0
0
Quinyon Mitchell
3
0
0
Jordan Davis
2
0
0
Reed Blankenship
2
0
0
Sydney Brown
2
0
0
Andrew Mukuba
2
0
0
Marcus Epps
1
0
0
Moro Ojomo
1
0
0
Nolan Smith
1
0
0
Kelee Ringo
1
0
0
Jalen Carter
1
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
Rams players' stats:
Quarterback
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Matthew Stafford
97
8
17
1
1
0
0
0
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Kyren Williams
13
69
0
2
18
1
Blake Corum
6
40
0
0
0
0
Jordan Whittington
1
6
0
0
0
0
Davante Adams
0
0
0
3
56
0
Puka Nacua
-
-
-
4
33
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
0
0
-
-
-
0
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Kam Curl
6
0
0
Jared Verse
5
1
0
Omar Speights
2
0
0
Poona Ford
2
1
0
Nate Landman
2
0
0
Kamren Kitchens
2
0
0
Quentin Lake
2
0
0
Emmanuel Forbes
2
0
0
Jaylen McCollough
1
1
0
Troy Reeder
1
0
0
Byron Young
1
0
0
Kobie Turner
1
0
0
Braden Fiske
1
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
