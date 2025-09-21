  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 21, 2025 18:44 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
Hurts and Stafford met in Week 3 - Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams met in Week 3 of the NFL season. The two teams had a great game during last season's NFC Divisional Round, and the expectation was that it would be a close contest yet again.

Ad

However, the game did not resemble last season's game by any means. The Rams dominated on defense, with the Eagles doing nothing with their passing game. Philadelphia had negative net yards in its passing game, despite all its star players healthy.

Matthew Stafford missed a few throws in the first half, but he was still able to lead Los Angeles to a two-possession lead.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams box score

Eagles players' stats:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Quarterback

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Jalen Hurts1748002151
Ad

Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Saquon Barkley7132210
DeVonta Smith0002160
AJ Brown000000
Jahan Dotson000000
------0
------0
------0
------0
-00---0
Ad

Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)Sacks
Interceptions
Cooper DeJean600
Jihaad Campbell500
Zack Baun401
Adoree Jackson400
Jeremiah Trotter300
Quinyon Mitchell300
Jordan Davis200
Reed Blankenship200
Sydney Brown200
Andrew Mukuba200
Marcus Epps100
Moro Ojomo100
Nolan Smith100
Kelee Ringo100
Jalen Carter100
-000
-000
-000
Ad

Rams players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Matthew Stafford9781711000
Ad

Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Kyren Williams136902181
Blake Corum6400000
Jordan Whittington160000
Davante Adams 0003560
Puka Nacua---4330
------0
------0
------0
-00---0
Ad

Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)Sacks
Interceptions
Kam Curl600
Jared Verse510
Omar Speights200
Poona Ford210
Nate Landman200
Kamren Kitchens200
Quentin Lake200
Emmanuel Forbes200
Jaylen McCollough110
Troy Reeder100
Byron Young100
Kobie Turner100
Braden Fiske100
-000
-000
-000
-000
-000
About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications