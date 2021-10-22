"Philly fans are real good trash talkers" - Aaron Rodgers recalls hilarious exchange with Eagles fans

Last Sunday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed that he does not have a moment of peace at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Many might think it is because he plays for the Green Bay Packers and has a dominant 22-5 regular-season record since 2008 against the Chicago Bears.

The truth is that Rodgers is also taunted and heckled in another city that once famously even booed Santa Claus.

When talking to reporters on Wednesday, the "I own you!" quote was an obvious topic of discussion. Journalists, however, were also curious as to other stadiums or cities where Rodgers gets heckled.

The Packers quarterback responded "Philly" without hesitation.

Aaron Rodgers tells of hilarious banter from Philly fans

Here is the transmission between a reporter and Aaron Rodgers about being heckled in Philadelphia:

REPORTER: Does that [the heckling] happen everywhere? Or just Chicago?

RODGERS: No, it happens in a lot of places. Definitely not just Chicago. There's some other places we've been that have some rowdy fans. Philly, I think, may be the best trash talkers. I told this story back years and years ago when somebody the entire game—I was a backup—he yelled, 'Hey Rodgers, get the splinters out of your ass.' All game long. To where, by the time the third quarter happened, I was impressed that he was still at it, so I turned and gave him a little wave. But yeah, Philly fans. Real good trash talkers.

Rodgers did not reveal in which game this happened.

However, since he was still Brett Favre's backup, there are two possibilities—considering that the heckling happened at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA: Week 12 of 2005, his rookie season (the Packers lost 14-19), or Week 4 of 2006 (the Eagles won big 31-1).

Unquestionably, Philadelphia Eagles fans are proud and happy after Rodgers' comments. One could argue that the quarterback's misery is the fans' pleasure.

Unfortunately, the Eagles and Packers won't meet this year in the regular season to prove this theory of Rodgers' (if they were to have played in Philadelphia).

Eagles fans are not only harsh with Rodgers

A couple of years ago, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning also spoke of how passionate Eagles fans are:

"You go there, and that 9-year-old kid is giving you the double finger. Not a thumbs-up. Not, 'We're No. 1.' And he said something about my mom; I had to Google what it was. It's just different. It's a different culture."

Recently, in the Monday Night Football alternative broadcast transmission hosted by Eli and his elder brother, Peyton, Eli graphically demonstrated what the then-9-year-old was showing him.

But due to the Eagles-Giants rivalry, it is expected that Eli would experience more heckling than even Rodgers.

