Philly native Abdul Carter pledges loyalty to Giants ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Abdul Carter, the star defensive end from Penn State Nittany Lions, is one of the most talked-about names ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. He is considered a top pick, with ESPN’s Peter Schrager and "The Ringer’s" Todd McShay both projecting him as a potential No. 3 selection for the New York Giants.

Ad

Arriving in Green Bay ahead of draft day on April 24, 2025, Carter was asked about his Philadelphia roots and his mindset if the Giants take him off the board in the first round with their third pick.

“That'd be dope, but obviously you know, once I go to New York, I'm all New York, I'm gonna have to leave Philly behind, so we'll see,” Carter said,

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the 2024 season, Carter totaled 68 tackles, with 43 solo and 25 assisted. He recorded 12 sacks, 4 pass deflections and forced 2 fumbles.

Also read: "Why don't you fortify your defensive line?": Insider Adam Rank makes prediction for Abdul Carter

NFL insider links Abdul Carter's draft future to Shedeur Sanders

On Monday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport talked about a situation where Carter could drop in rankings if the Giants choose Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 in the 2025 NFL draft instead of the Penn State DE.

Ad

"The fate of Abdul Carter, to me, is just as interesting as the fate of Shedeur Sanders. I'm gonna go back to you mentioning the Giants potentially taking Shedeur No. 3. If that happens, then something that could be, I think, inconceivable may unfold, which is Carter not going No. 3. I would say, probably, not going No. 4 if the Patriots end up going with an offensive lineman for maybe, Will Campbell,” Rapoport said [1:32].

Ad

"Does he slide to No. 5 with the Jaguars? Which, again, you never think would happen, and then does that set up a potential trade? I mean, how many teams in the top 10 would be willing to make just a small leap for a pass rusher, who is not just the best in this draft, but the best pass rusher in the past several drafts.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen whether Carter will be drafted as expected or if a late twist will shake up the predictions.

Also read: “Tanking for Arch Manning”: NFL fans react to Giants receiving trade calls amidst Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter rumors

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More