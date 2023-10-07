Pitting Jaguars owner Shahid Khan's net worth vs Bills owner Terry Pegula: Which billionaire comes out on top? 

Shahid Khan's 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars will take on Terry Pegula's 3-1 Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.
The highly-anticipated contest will be broadcast live on the NFL Network for the national audience. Fans in Jacksonville can watch the game locally on WJAX while fans in Buffalo can view the matchup on WUTV. Those who don't have access to cable can watch the game live on FuboTV and NFL+.
Ahead of the crunch matchup between the Jaguars and the Bills, fans have been curious to learn which team owner has a higher net worth.
As per Forbes, Shahid Khan is worth a whopping $12.1 billion as of 2023. The Jaguars boss is also the owner of auto parts supplier Flex-N-Gate. Khan bought the Jaguars in 2012 for a reported $770 million. Under his ownership, Jacksonville has made two playoff appearances.
Meanwhile, Terry Pegula is reportedly worth an estimated $7 billion in 2023. The Bills owner made a fortune in oil and gas. He sold most of his East Resources company to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.7 billion in 2010.
Pegula bought the Buffalo Bills in the spring of 2014 for a reported $1.4 billion. As of today, the franchise is worth around $4.13 billion.
Hence, from these reports, we can deduce that Khan has a higher net worth in comparison to Pegula.
Where do Shahid Khan and Terry Pegula rank among the NFL's richest owners?
While Khan and Pegula are some of the wealthiest owners in the NFL, there are other team bosses who are significantly richer than them. As of 2023, Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton is the richest owner in the league by a huge margin.
Here's a look at the top 15 richest owners in the NFL: