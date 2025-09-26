Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings predictions, odds, and picks for Week 4 showdown in Dublin

The Pittsburgh Steelers are up against the Minnesota Vikings for the NFL's first game in Europe this season. The teams head into the Week 4 clash on the back of wins and fans can expect an entertaining contest at Croke Park in Dublin.
With the Vikings without quarterback J.J. McCarthy for Sunday's game, let's examine predictions, odds, and picks for the Week 4 showdown.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Game Details
Date and Time: Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 9:30 am ET
Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Venue: Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Betting Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers (+130), Minnesota Vikings (-155)
Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-102), Minnesota Vikings -2.5 (-118)
Total: 41.5 (Over/Under: -108/ -112)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Picks
The Vikings' defense enters the game following a dominant performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in a blowout 48-10 win. Brian Flores’ defense will be up against the challenge of Aaron Rodgers, who has won 17 of his 30 starts against the Minnesota.
It is expected to be a low-scoring affair between the teams, looking for a second consecutive win and betting under will be the safe pick for this contest.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: NFL Injury Report
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report
Alex Highsmith (ankle) - Out
Isaiahh Loudermilk (ankle) - Out
Will Howard (hand) - Out
Minnesota Vikings injury report
J. McCarthy (ankle) - Out
Aaron Jones (injured reserve) - Out
Blake Cashman (hamstring) - Out
C.J. Ham (undisclosed) - Out
Rondale Moore (knee) - Out
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Prediction for Week 3
The two teams enter the contest having won their Week 3 matchups. It is expected to be an intense battle with the Vikings holding the edge. One of Minnesota's shortcomings has been when teams run the ball against them.
It was on display during their Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons. While the Steelers can capitalize by optimizing their running game, they have not been up to the mark this season. Pittsburgh boasts a lowly 63.0 rushing yards per game and a 2.8 yards-per-carry average.
Despite McCarthy's absence, backup quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to power the Vikings over the line against the Steelers.
Score prediction: Minnesota Vikings 25, Pittsburgh Steelers 19
