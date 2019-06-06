Predicting each NFC East team's record for the 2019 NFL season

Carson Wentz

The NFC East has always been considered amongst the league's intriguing divisions. The Eagles' loaded roster, along with a seemingly healthy Carson Wentz, suggests that Philly will be looking to make a strong playoff push this coming season.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and that ever-so dominant defense led by DeMarcus Lawrence will be looking to help guide the Cowboys to back-to-back NFC East division titles. Don't forget about the Washington Redskins and New York Giants, both of whom have rookie quarterbacks that are ready to come in and take over when their number is called. Here's how I believe each NFC East team will fare, record-wise, in 2019.

#1 Philadelphia Eagles: 13-3

Let's not pretend like the Eagles didn't win a Super Bowl two seasons ago. Their roster was loaded with talent then, and it's loaded with talent now. With virtually no holes on either side of the ball, the Eagles should be considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season. Carson Wentz, despite not being completely healthy throughout the last couple of seasons, is looking to re-emerge as one of the league's top-tier quarterbacks.

GM Howie Roseman may have not made the flashiest of moves, but they were significant nonetheless. Trading for former Bears' running back Jordan Howard was one of the more underrated moves this offseason. He's sure to help bolster a running game which ranked a teeth-clenching 28th in rushing yards

The Eagles still have one of the best receiving corps in all of football, too. DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor are two of the best deep threats in the entire league. Alshon Jeffery and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside provide Wentz with two dominant big-bodied receivers who certainly are no stranger to catching the deep ball.

Make no mistake about it, this is a team that's built to win. And with a healthy Carson Wentz at the helm, the sky's the limit. Look for Philly to soar their way to 13 wins and the NFC's top seed in 2019.

