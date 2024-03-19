Predicting how Netflix's Receiver could end in 2025 feat. potential Justin Jefferson trade

As Justin Jefferson is well aware, Netflix is going back to the well. After producing the Quarterback docuseries last offseason, the streaming giant has announced that they have done another similar docuseries on the next most famous position group in the NFL: the wide receivers. However, it wasn't just any receivers getting the special behind-the-scenes treatment.

Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown were surrounded by a Netflix film team throughout the regular season. However, many have reasoned that the cause for the team to change focus from the quarterbacks is that they had trouble finding quality candidates who wanted to participate. That said, it was not the case for the league's wide receivers.

If the program gets viewership, the first big prediction is that the series will get renewed next season to cover the same playmakers over the course of the 2024-2025 season. If that happens, it could set up some interesting storylines. Here's a prediction for how next season will end for each star of the Receiver series.

Davante Adams

Davante Adams at Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams rejoins Aaron Rodgers in New York. The aging receiver will be 32 years old by the end of the regular season and the Raiders may not have as much interest in keeping him around. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers, who played with Randall Cobb in Green Bay and seemingly helped instigate that roster move, may want to instigate another.

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson at Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders

Justin Jefferson is entering the peak of his career and doesn't want to spend the bulk of that time waiting out a quarterback search. As such, Jefferson is set to ask for a trade. With the Vikings rebuilding, they grant Justin Jefferson permission to seek a partner, which takes little time. A deal is done by the start of free agency.

George Kittle

George Kittle at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

The tight end was one of the most coveted players by the media at the Super Bowl and after turning 31 during the regular season with a history of injuries, the tight end elects to walk away from the game. However, retirement doesn't suit him and he returns to the 49ers soon after.

Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Deebo Samuel enjoys a resurgence in 2024, leading to a request to renew contract negotiations with the 49ers with one year left on his deal. However, after the exhausting round of negotiations last time with a noticeable drop off in 2022 and 2023, GM John Lynch elects to move on from the age 28 wide receiver. Samuel becomes one of the best players in the free agency market.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown at Run the Playlist Live at Verizon LIVE at Super Bowl LVIII

The Detroit Lions star pass catcher has another quality year and helps the Lions make another deep playoff push, but no Super Bowl appearance. One year after getting snubbed in the NFL Pro Bowl, Brown gets into the contest, despite putting up a somewhat weaker stat line than he did one year prior.