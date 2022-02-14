"It is a requirement" - President Joe Biden bats for more minority head coaches in the NFL

United States President Joe Biden is no stranger to having to face uncomfortable conversations regarding the lack of inequality in the country.

On the NFL's Super Bowl pregame show Sunday, Biden was asked by NBC reporter Lester Holt about the NFL's lack of diversity in its coaching ranks.

Joe Biden had a great quote and stood by the fact that the NFL needs to do better.

The President said it's not a law to offer minority candidates the same opportunities as white candidates. But it's a requirement of generic decency that shouldn't be that hard to put into action. Joe Biden told Holt:

“I think it should be held to a reasonable standard. And the commissioner pointed out, they haven't lived up to what they committed to. They haven’t lived up to being open about hiring more minorities to run teams. Whether or not, you know, Goodell says they're going to take a look. At what, whether they can meet the standard. And the standard was set by someone who said, ‘this is something we should do.’ Think about it. I think it's the whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there's not enough African American qualified coaches to quote ‘to manage these NFL teams.’ It just seems to me that it's a standard that they want to live up to. It’s not a requirement of law, but it is a requirement, I think, of some just generic decency.”

This comes at a time when many are looking to commissioner Roger Goodell and people in power like President Biden. Biden's quote was assuring that he stands on the side of minorities who have been misrepresented.

In addition to standing up for racial injustice in the NFL, Joe Biden will be watching the Super Bowl this year.

Holt asked him who he predicted would win. Biden admitted that, while he likes Joe Burrow, he believes the Los Angeles Rams will walk away victorious.

Biden sent out a tweet earlier this morning wishing the best of luck to both teams. He also said he'll be cheering on both squads, along with the First Lady, Jill Biden.

Biden coming out publicly in support of change being necessary for the NFL is a good thing for the league. Perhaps Biden's support could be the tipping point the NFL needed to reach for change to be met.

