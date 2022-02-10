Key matchups to look out for in Super Bowl 2022: Ja'Marr Chase vs. Jalen Ramsey 

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and we're days away from the Los Angeles Rams facing the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The biggest matchup of the game and potentially the entire season is Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey vs. Bengals Rookie standout wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Ramsey has been in the league for six years and has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league since then. He is a five-time pro bowler and a three-time first team All-Pro. To date, Ramsey has recorded 340 takles, 4 forced fumbles, 68 pass deflections, 14 interceptions and one touchdown. Ramsey has been one of the most physical lockdown corners over the last few years and is a generational player.

Rookie Ja'Marr Chase might not have the same experience as Ramsey, but he's playing at the same elite level in his position.

In his debut campaign, Chase broke the rookie single-season receiving yards record. while his 1,455 yards (on 13 receiving touchdowns) were the fourth-most in the regular season.

Chase also broke the record for most receing yards in a single game as he recorded 266 yards against the Chiefs while also adding three touchdowns.

During Super Bowl LVI Opening Night, Ramsey said multiple times that he's the best corner in the league. This is something that not just anybody can say, but Ramsey has every right to claim this as he's earned All-Pro honors in each of the last two seasons.

Ramsey was asked if he'd be the one primarily covering Chase in the Super Bowl, to which he emphatically replied by saying "of course."

“Of course. It’s me. It’s me now. Keep it real. Of course that’s what I’m asking for. That’s what I want, whoever you think your best man is, put me on him. Let me help the team win this game. That’s what it’s all about. But there are different areas where we might have to do something different because it might put the team in a better position to win. Wherever the game may take us, it’ll take us and we’re going to do what we gotta do from there. You’re going to get to see that matchup. You’re going to have opportunities to see it and I’m going to be ready for him,” said Ramsey.

Jalen Ramsey vs. Ja'Marr Chase by the numbers

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Eight receivers posted 100+ yards against the LA Rams in 2021, but the most was 123 by Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 2. Mike Evans was the only receiver to go for over 100+ yards and a touchdown against the Rams. Justin Jefferson had 116 yards on 12 targets and eight catches. Brandon Aiyuk had 107 yards in Week 18. Davante Adams caught eight of nine targets for 104 yards. A.J. Green had 102 yards.

According to the Pro-Football-Reference, Ramsey was targeted 98 times, allowing 58 receptions (59%), 6.4 yards per target with four interceptions. He holds a coverage grade of 87.0 which ranks first among all cornerbacks.

As far as measurables go, Chase is slightly faster in the 40 and shuttle, Ramsey edges him out in the broad jump and three-cone though, with practically a tie in the vertical jump. This will be a matchup for the century on Sunday on the biggest stage.

Edited by David Nyland