Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 Inductees: Full list explored feat. Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers and more

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is an exclusive club of the greatest persons to be involved with American Football. It is infamously difficult to enter, and the 2024 list is the same.

The upcoming Hall of Fame class was announced at the 2024 NFL Honors, and there were a plethora of deserving inductees and notable snubs in the equation. Here's a closer look at this year's inductees and snubs into Canton.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees for 2024

The 2024 Hall of Fame class is headlined by one of the league's most iconic sack masters, Julius Peppers. Peppers ranks fourth on the NFL's all-time list with 159 ½ sacks and is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The Carolina Panthers legend enjoyed a 17-year career with the Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Peppers was so good that he was chosen to be on an All-Decade Team for two decades.

Another iconic player elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is Devin Hester, arguably the greatest kick returner in NFL history. Hester comes in as the first primary returner selected to the Hall. The Chicago Bears icon is a third-ballot Hall of Famer.

Andre Johnson also made the cut, with the dynamic wide receiver earning recognition for a phenomenal career in the league. Johnson is one of only three players during the Super Bowl era to lead the NFL in receiving yards in consecutive seasons. It is his third time on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Here's the complete list of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees:

Andre Johnson, Wide receiver - Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans

Devin Hester, Punt returner/Kick returner/Wide receiver - Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens

Dwight Freeney, Defensive end - Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions

Julius Peppers, Defensive end - Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers

Patrick Willis, Linebacker - San Francisco 49ers

Randy Gradishar, Linebacker - Denver Broncos

Steve McMichael, Defensive tackle - Chicago Bears

Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 snubs

While seven players will celebrate Hall of Fame nods at the end of the 2024 NFL Honors, others will be left waiting for another shot at enshrinement. Here are the finalists that won't get busts in Canton until at least the subsequent NFL Honors:

Antonio Gates, Tight end

Art Powell, Wide receiver

Buddy Parker, Head coach

Darren Woodson, Safety

Eric Allen, Cornerback

Jahri Evans, Offensive guard

Jared Allen, Defensive end

Reggie Wayne, Wide receiver

Rodney Harrison, Safety

Torry Holt, Wide receiver

Willie Anderson, Offensive tackle