“It means a lot because I have a relationship with LeBron" - NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Andre Johnson reveals LeBron James congratulated him personally

LeBron James always recognizes and commends greatness, which is why it comes as no surprise that the LA Lakers star congratulated former NFL player Andre Johnson for making the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame list.

James keeps his ears to the ground and seemingly follows several other sports outside of basketball. A few days ago, he congratulated the Pittsburgh Penguins for going on a 10-game winning streak.

Fox 26 sports director Mark Berman shared a video of Johnson speaking about the relationship he built with LeBron James during the latter's time with the Miami Heat.

"It means a lot because I have a relationship with LeBron. Anybody that knows me knows that I'm a huge basketball fan. I have a relationship with some guys that play in the NBA, LeBron is one of the guys. I think our relationship kinda grew more when he was in Miami, and me being from Miami..." - said Johnson

Johnson also went on to reveal that he shares a relationship with a few other NBA players, pointing to his Miami roots as the reason for the close ties.

"Me and Udonis Haslem went to high school together, and also James Jones, we went to elementary and middle school together. So I was able to build those relationships with those guys just from being around and going to school with those guys." - Johnson continued

Johnson concluded his remarks by saying just how moved he was at having James reach out to him in support of the former's momentous achievement. Johnson was named one of just 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for 2022.

"Just to have him [LeBron James] come up and congratulate you, you know he's a huge fan of football, it just means a lot. It just shows that you have people that support you. Even though they're not around every day, they still recognize the things that you do."

James has always had an interest in football and could have been one of the greats if he followed that path. He played for two years in his high school days before totally committing to basketball.

LeBron James continues to dominate the NBA despite being actively involved in other businesses

LeBron James is a minority partner in the Fenway Sports Group, which owns several sporting franchises, including soccer giants Liverpool FC, baseball team the Boston Red Sox, and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. James' personal business portfolio also includes media company 'Uninterrupted' and production company 'SpringHill Entertainment', both of which he owns.

The four-time NBA champ has expressed interest in owning an NBA franchise, but he will need to retire first. LeBron, who is in his 19th season, recently shared his desire to one day take the floor with his son Bronny in the NBA. To achieve that, he will have to play at least two more seasons.

So far this season, LeBron leads the NBA in 30-point games (18) and is averaging 28.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 52.8% from the field. King James has been inspirational as of late, but his dominance has not translated into success for the Lakers this term. His team currently sits 7th in the Western Conference standings with a record of 21-20.

