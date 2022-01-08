“KEEP GOING!!!!” – LeBron James reacts to Pittsburgh Penguins' 10-game winning streak

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been on a roll in the NHL, winning 10 straight games, and LeBron James took to Instagram to congratulate the team. This might surprise some NBA fans, but the LA Lakers franchise is part-owner of the five-time Stanley Cup winners.

James has become one of the most financially successful athletes and has used his money to create more wealth for himself as well as philanthropy. One of his most significant investments has been in other sports franchises. He is a part-owner of MLB's Boston Red Sox and the Premier League’s Liverpool F.C.

The Penguins have been one of the best teams in the NHL over the last 15 years, going to four Stanley Cup Finals and winning three of them. The team sits in fourth place in the Metropolitan division, making them a playoffs team due to their winning streak.

LeBron James is investing in winning

LeBron James has won four NBA Finals and has been to 10 overall. He has been one of the winningest NBA players. Likewise, he has invested in teams that are also connected to winning.

The once-cursed Red Sox have won four World Series titles since 2004, the most within that time frame. After almost 100 years of a World Series drought, and even though James was not part of the rebuild, he is now part of the team's exciting future.

Liverpool won the 2019-20 Premier League title and made the Champions League Final the season before that. The Champions League Final appearance was the start of the resurgence of Liverpool as one of the top soccer teams in Europe. Before winning the league title in 2019-20, they had not won a top-level title in England since 1989-90.

Since 2000, LeBron James has won four NBA finals and is now part of a franchise with eight other league titles since then.

This also brings up that James is in his 19th season, and maybe his retirement is on the horizon. When that time does come, he could likely look into buying shares in an NBA franchise. His friend and former teammate, Dwyane Wade, has already bought shares within the Utah Jazz.

James, in retirement, could serve as a part-owner in the NBA. It is likely the next step for him after his playing days conclude. He has a heavy influence in the league already, so the move makes sense.

