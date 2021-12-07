"He has my support and my blueprint" - LeBron James opens up about playing with son Bronny James someday

LeBron James has achieved nearly everything on the basketball court through his sheer brilliance. However, the King wishes one more thing to happen before he closes the curtain on his glorious career, and that is to play with his son Bronny James. The 4-time NBA champion has been a great support to both his sons, who have been making a lot of noise lately because of their performances for Sierra Canyon.

King James attended Bronny's game at Staples against LeBron's alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary's. He was quite the proud dad, as Bronny stepped up and scored 19 points to carry his team to a 71-53 win on the night. Just like every father, LeBron went to his son and congratulated him on his stunning performance. Speaking about the possibility of the two playing together, LeBron James told Uninterrupted that:

"He has my support and my Blueprint. With Health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing"

Bronny James shot 7-11 from the field in the game. His father was screaming instructions for them from courtside and making things extremely easy for him. Among those present in the arena were other stars like Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. Despite Staples being stacked with superstars, Bronny kept his cool and fired up his team to victory. Speaking about playing at Staples with his dad in the audience, Bronny James told Yahoo Sports that:

"It felt special playing on the same court as he's played. I'm getting a lot of confidence from that, and it was a really special game for me. Afterward, he just said he liked everything I was doing, with my poise and my pace for the game."

Can LeBron James fulfil his dream of playing in the NBA with his son?

Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic

LeBron James signed a two-year contract with the LA Lakers last year, which will keep him with the franchise until the end of the 2022-23 season. The player has always been in favour of signing short term contracts. However, this time there could be other reasons behind it.

The 4-time NBA champion will want to wait and see which team drafts Bronny James and, accordingly, decide to move there. This could be extremely tough to make happen, but it's not a move that anyone can rule out.

Bronny James has been great for Sierra Canyon. However, he cannot skip college and move to the NBA just like his dad. The youngster needs to make a choice regarding which college he wants to go to and with Duke, UCLA and Michigan all having shown an interest, it will be intriguing to see where he goes.

Bronny has some huge shoes to fill as it is definitely not easy being LeBron's son. However, the youngster is confident in his abilities and will be hoping to keep that going as he moves ahead in his journey.

