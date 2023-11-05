Puka Nacua or DeVonta Smith: Who should you start in Week 9 fantasy football?

Puka Nacua wasn't expected to be this good this fast. But he burst into the scene as a wide receiver skilled at getting extra yardage. His efforts led him to collect the third-most yards through Week 8.

Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith has been an excellent complement to the dominating A.J. Brown. However, he's also had his bright moments with the Philadelphia Eagles this season. Which among them is the better fantasy football option for Week 9?

Is Puka Nacua a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

There are instances of Puka Nacua hitting the rookie wall. He had four catches for 26 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 and 43 receiving yards last week versus the Dallas Cowboys. Take away those performances, and Nacua has been superb for the Los Angeles Rams.

He had four 100-yard games, including his NFL debut, wherein Nacua introduced his arrival with ten catches for 119 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. A week later, he had 15 receptions for 147 yards versus the stingy San Francisco 49ers defense.

Nacua is a good fantasy pick for Week 9 because of his ability to dominate at any given time. Ranking third in yards after catch (315) makes him a solid starter.

Is DeVonta Smith a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

The Philadelphia Eagles wideout has been inconsistent throughout the 2023 NFL season. He had solid performances like his four-catch, 131-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Minnesota Vikings. Conversely, he had one catch for six yards against the Rams.

However, A.J. Brown's dominance will have a positive effect on his numbers. After Brown became the first NFL player to have at least 125 yards in six straight games, defenses will tightly shadow him.

Therefore, DeVonta Smith can get favorable coverages he can exploit. That scenario manifested in Week 8 when he had seven catches for 99 yards against the Washington Commanders.

If this will be the case moving forward, Smith can be a solid source for fantasy football points.

Puka Nacua vs DeVonta Smith: Who should I start in Week 9 fantasy football?

DeVonta Smith vs Puka Nacua - Week 9 Fantasy Football Projections

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer gives DeVonta Smith the edge over Puka Nacua. Smith is projected to deliver 14.3 points on five receptions for 66 yards. Meanwhile, Nacua is estimated to get 12.9 fantasy points on five receptions, 57 receiving yards, and six rushing yards.

However, some factors can affect these estimates. Nacua is questionable for their Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury. Quarterback Matthew Stafford might not play as well due to a thumb injury, allowing Brett Rypien to start.

Meanwhile, the Packers rank 11th in passing yards allowed at 207.1 per game. They also surrender the tenth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers through Week 8 (26).

Conversely, the DeVonta Smith and the Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Quinn's defense ranks fourth in passing yards allowed (178.6) through Week 9. They also give the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers weekly at 21.8.