Quentin Johnston vs. Jordan Addison college stats: Which 2023 NFL Draft prospect comes out on top?

Quentin Johnston and Jordan Addison are two of the finer wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft class, and they are head and shoulders above most of their peers. The two put up solid stats in their college careers, regularly making opposing defenders look silly.

Quentin Johnston played for the TCU Horned Frogs. He put up a stat line of 2,168 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his three-year college career. On the other hand, Jordan Addison played for Pittsburgh University and the USC Trojans in his college career. He put up a stat line of 3,134 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in college.

Now that they've declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, it's time to gauge who will be taken off the draft board first by a wideout-needy franchise.

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospect comes out on top?

From all projections, Quentin Johnston will likely be selected above Jordan Addison and above every other wideout in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former TCU stud is seen as a top-10 pick, thanks to his distinctive play style and 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame.

Jordan Addison can still expect to go off the draft board on day one or, at least, day two. The USC alum is a route runner with the kind of a bend to run a full route tree.

Quentin Johnston's player profile

Quentin Johnston is a multi-dimensional prospect with the physical traits and upside that might have franchises willing to overlook some of his inconsistencies at the college level. Johnston is a long-striding vertical threat who can open up and separate when allowed to keep his feet moving in space.

Johnston's elevation and catch radius create a wide target area down the gridiron, but his overall success rate on contested catches leaves much to be desired for a receiver of his size. He needs a specific route tree but will improve in that area at the NFL level. He will benefit from a better deep-ball QB but still feels more like a decent WR2 than a high-volume WR1.

Jordan Addison's player profile

On the other hand, Jordan Addison is a wideout with the speed and agility to work confidently on all three levels of the gridiron. He, however, lacks the size and catch strength generally associated with high-impact performers in the NFL. His route running includes but is not limited to acceleration, dynamic steering and sudden turns at a moment's notice.

While Addison failed to make a similar impact as he did in the 2021 college season, his usage at Pitt University might be a better indicator of the type of production he could be capable of in the NFL.

