Las Vegas Raiders 2021 schedule: The 3 easiest and toughest games of the season

It's a make-or-break year for the Raiders' Jon Gruden experience. After an 8-8 season, the Raiders will either break on through to the winning side or crash and burn, bringing them right back to ground zero.

Throughout the year, the Raiders will be tested by some of the best opponents in the league. They'll also be thrown some softballs. Here are the Raiders' easiest and toughest games of the season.

Tough games on the Raiders' 2021 schedule

#1 - Week 14 at Kansas City Chiefs, December 12, 1:00 PM ET

The Raiders pulled off a rare win against the Kansas City Chiefs last season. That said, beating the Chiefs is not a feat bound for a repeat. At home, the Chiefs are arguably the best team in football. Can the Raiders steal a win against a clearly more talented opponent?

#2 - Week 1 vs Baltimore Ravens, September 13, 8:15 PM ET

The Raiders and the Ravens will be locked in a struggle in the Raiders' new stadium. The Raiders' 24th-ranked rushing defense has plenty of holes and will be easily exploited by the Ravens' world-class rushing attack. The question is whether Derek Carr can score enough points through the air to make up the difference. Either way, this game is likely going down to the wire.

#3 - Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers, September 19, 1:00 PM ET

The AFC North will be a powerhouse in 2021. The Steelers are still 12-5 bound with a top-three defense returning in addition to the Steelers' new first-round running back, Najee Harris.

The Steelers are a dominant team early in the year, and the Raiders play them at historically their best time of year. Remember, the Steelers didn't start 11-0 by luck.

Easier games on the Raiders' 2021 schedule

#1 - Week 5 vs Chicago Bears, October 10, 4:05 PM ET

Will Andy Dalton still be the starter come Week 5? If he is, he's likely in his last couple of starts before the Justin Fields era gets underway. That said, if Justin Fields is already in the game, he'll be so busy attempting to stay focused on the moment that the Raiders will have a great shot at winning the game in the first half.

#2 - Week 9 at New York Giants, November 7, 1:00 PM ET

By the time the Raiders get around to playing the New York Giants, the Daniel Jones era will likely be sleepwalking towards its curtain call. Jones was beyond shaky in 2020 (11 touchdowns and ten interceptions) and rookies who have had a rough second season usually fall to pieces in the third. The Raiders should be able to win this game with ease.

New England Patriots v New York Giants

#3 - Week 7 vs Philadelphia Eagles, October 24, 4:05 PM ET

Jalen Hurts will be in his first year as a starter with rookie head coach Nick Sirianni. The arranged marriage of coach and quarterback after a rough rookie season may have worked with the Los Angeles Rams, but lightning will not strike twice for the second-round quarterback. The Raiders' schedule doesn't have it much easier than this.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha