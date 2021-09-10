Raiders season preview: Will Las Vegas make it to the playoffs?

The Las Vegas Raiders are in for a pressure-packed season years in the making. Since Jon Gruden was hired, the Raiders haven't had a positive record or made the playoffs. However, they have slowly been getting better. Over the last three years, the Raiders have finished 4-12, 7-9, and 8-8. Will the Raiders finally break through this season?

Why the Raiders could make the playoffs

Over the last three years, the Raiders have not seen improvement in just final win totals. They've also finished higher in the AFC West every season. In 2018, they finished fourth. In 2019, they finished third. In 2020, they finished second. If the pattern holds, the Raiders are on pace to win the division.

That said, jumping other non-playoff contenders in the division is much different than leapfrogging the team that has played in the last two Super Bowls. However, the Raiders took a massive step last year. In Week Five of 2020, the Raiders faced the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs were at the height of their powers and feeling good. It didn't matter as the Raiders defeated the Chiefs convincingly. The final score was 40-32, but the Raiders gave up a last-second touchdown to make it look closer.

The last time an AFC West team beat the division's hegemon in convincing fashion was when the Chiefs defeated the Broncos during their Super Bowl-winning season. Of course, everyone knows how it turned out for the Chiefs.

If the Raiders can beat the Chiefs again this year, they may be able to challenge them for the division. If the Raiders can challenge the Chiefs for the division, by default, they'll have a great shot at the playoffs. At this point, there is a much longer road for the Raiders than the Chiefs, but one exists nonetheless.

Biggest questions and obstacles

Teams can also crumble after finishing around .500 after a slow climb. The Denver Broncos just experienced this. They were 5-11 in 2017, 6-10 in 2018, 7-9 in 2019, and 5-11 in 2020. While things look good for the Raiders going into the season, they could quickly unravel.

Will the Raiders defense improve in 2021? They spent five draft picks on defense this year. Will any of the rookies elevate the squad immediately? If not, this could be the same Raiders team from a season ago, for better or worse.

