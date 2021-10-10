Raiders vs Bears prediction, odds and picks - October 10 | NFL season 2021-22 

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their first loss of the 2021 NFL season on Monday Night Football on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. They will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday at home against the visiting Chicago Bears.
The Chicago Bears announced this week that rookie Justin Fields would remain the starting quarterback this season. Now that Fields has earned the starting job over veteran Andy Dalton, he will lead the Bears on the road against the Raiders.
Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders Match Details
When: Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 4:05 PM EST
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds
Spreads
Bears: +5.5 (-110)
Raiders: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Bears: +200
Raiders: -240
Totals
Bears: o44 (-110)
Raiders: u44 (-110)
Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders Picks
The Chicago Bears seem to be trending in the right direction, but last week's win was against a winless Detroit Lions team. The Raiders' only loss this season was in Week 4 against an excellent Chargers team. The home team should get the win over the Bears.
Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders Key Injuries
Bears
- DT Akeim Hicks (groin) doubtful
- WR Darnell Mooney (groin) questionable
- LB Khalil Mack (ribs/foot) questionable
- RB David Montgomery (knee) questionable
Raiders
- WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle)
- S Johnathan Abram (shoulder) questionable
- RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) questionable
- RB Peyton Barber (toe) questionable
- CB Casey Hayward (knee)
- LB Cory Littleton (shoulder/rib)
Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders Head to Head
The Bears and Raiders have met 15 times in the NFL. Las Vegas leads the series 8-7. They won their last meeting 24-21 on October 6, 2019, in London.
Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders Prediction
Also Read
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a significantly better quarterback than Justin Fields at this point in their respective careers. The latter is still getting used to working with his teammates and starting in the NFL, which could prove to be quite a challenge against Las Vegas' defense.
Prediction: The Las Vegas Raiders will defeat the Chicago Bears 28-23 and improve to 4-1 on the season.