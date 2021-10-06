NFL Rumors: Will Andy Dalton be released after Bears name Justin Fields as starting QB?

On Wednesday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Justin Fields will be the Bears' starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Nagy has stood by Andy Dalton up until this point, but rookie Fields started the last two games for the Bears in place of an injured Dalton.

Bears fans have been waiting for Fields to get the green light to start all season. Fields was one of the most polarizing prospects of the 2021 draft and is an exciting dual-threat player. The question has now become, is Dalton at risk of being released now that it's Fields' team?

Is Andy Dalton in danger of being released now that Justin Fields is the starter?

Dalton isn't at risk of being released despite the news that Justin Fields is the team's new starter. Dalton didn't light the world on fire with his play, but he was serviceable. Having a good backup quarterback is critical in today's NFL, and Dalton is one of the best you can have.

The Bears also have Nick Foles still on the roster as their third-string QB. It's more likely they will trade him at the trade deadline than releasing Dalton. Foles has trade interest from a lot of teams in the NFL and could net a draft pick or two.

Nagy likely gave Justin Fields the starting job because he realized his job security was tight. Nagy came into the season in the hot seat, making his decision to start Dalton puzzling. Nagy is just as likely to win with Fields as he was with Dalton.

Fields will have his growing pains to experience as a rookie. But he offers more flash and the potential for brighter days ahead for the Bears franchise.

What's next for Justin Fields as starting quarterback?

Now that Justin Fields is the starter, he will look to continue to grow as a passer. In Week 3, the Cleveland Browns sacked him nine times in a rocky debut. He threw for one net yard but rebounded in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. He showed poise on play-action throws and flashed his natural arm talent.

Fields will have to continue to develop under center, which is an area most rookie quarterbacks have to adjust to. The next three games on the Bears schedule are against some of the best teams in the NFL.

Justin Fields will face the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's a daunting schedule, but Fields now has his chance to showcase why he was the number 11 overall pick.

