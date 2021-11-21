Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 21, 2021 | NFL Week 11

It's not too late for the Cincinnati Bengals to get back in the hunt for the AFC North title if their defense can hold the Las Vegas Raiders at bay. The Bengals are on the road this week to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for a Sunday evening matchup.

The Bengals have been on a two-game skid since upsetting the Baltimore Ravens. Ja'Marr Chase has been a major breakout star for the offense and the defense as a whole has played very well this season. They suffered their worst loss two weeks ago to the Cleveland Browns 41-16, but Cincinnati can gain some momentum against Las Vegas before entering a tough stretch in their schedule.

The Raiders are still in the middle of a battle happening within the AFC West. They are 5-4 at the moment but are reeling from a 41-14 blowout from the Kansas City Chiefs last week. When you consider all of the drama surrounding the organization recently, a winning season for the team would be a major positive. However, the Raiders are still looking towards the playoffs and could be a darkhorse.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals Match Details

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Time: 4:05pm EST

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

Spreads

Las Vegas Raiders: +1 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals: -1 (-110)

MoneyLine

Las Vegas Raiders: +108

Cincinnati Bengals: -126

Totals

Over 50.5: (-106)

Under 50.5: (-114)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders are both still in play to make a run for their division title. Joe Burrow and his offense are 14th in the league and 8th in their passing attack. The Raiders are the second-best passing offense in the NFL right now, but their run game is a weakness for them.

Las Vegas' defense is atrocious against the run, which could be the deciding factor in this game. The score could be higher than average, but still choose the under. Pick the Cincinnati Bengals to win and cover their low spread.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals Key Injuries

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders already have a few players ruled out for the game. Fullback Alec Ingold (knee), linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski (ankle) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle/foot) will not play on Sunday. Cornerback Brandon Facyson (finger/hamstring) and running back Jalen Richard (ribs) are questionable as of Friday. Josh Jacobs (knee), Yannick Ngakoue (back) and cornerback Amik Robertson (hip) were all in full practice on Friday and good to play.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals currently don't have anyone ruled out for Sunday's game. However, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (knee) and wide receiver Auden Tate (thigh) are questionable despite being full participants in practice on Friday.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals Head-to-Head

The Bengals and Raiders have met 32 times since 1968, with the Raiders leading the series 21-11.

Las Vegas won their last meeting in 2019, but lost the previous three games. The two have met twice in the playoffs, once in the 1990 AFC Divisional Playoff game and again in the 1975 AFC Divisional Playoff game. The Raiders won both meetings.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

The Bengals' run game is likely going to be the deciding factor in this game. Joe Mixon has had a solid year so far and the Raiders won't be able to contain him. It will still end up being a competitive game, but the Bengals could start to pull away early in the fourth quarter.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar