NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 10?

Four of the top five and eight of the top ten rushing yards leaders heading into Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season play on teams that currently have a winning record. That demonstrates the importance of a strong ground game. These five players have stood above the rest so far this season.

#5 - Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys - 622 rushing yards

Ezekiel Elliot has helped the Dallas Cowboys to a solid 6-2 record at the halfway point of the season. He has rejuvenated his career after a disappointing 2020 campaign. He is well on his way to eclipsing 1000 rushing yards this season and remains a key factor in the Cowboys' chances of making a Super Bowl run this year.

#4 - Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals - 636 rushing yards

Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr Joe Mixon on getting team over the hump: “I really want it for the city. It’s been down years in Cincinnati.” Joe Mixon on getting team over the hump: “I really want it for the city. It’s been down years in Cincinnati.”

Joe Mixon is having an excellent season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He currently ranks fourth in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He is one of the more underrated running backs in the NFL, cemented in the top five, but he doesn't always get the credit he deserves. The Bengals' passing game gets most of the recognition, but their rushing attack is just as important.

