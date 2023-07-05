Randy Johnson career earnings: How much did famous NFL photographer earn in his baseball career?

Randy Johnson played in the MLB for 22 seasons from 1988 to 2009. He won the World Series in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and also earned 10 All-Star honors.

According to reports from Spotrac, Johnson made $174,350,019 in base salary, $945,000 in signing bonuses and $350,000 in incentives during his time in the majors. In total, he earned a reported $175,295,019 across 22 years in the MLB.

Johnson's first contract was with the Montreal Expos in 1988 where he signed a two-year deal with the franchise worth $120,000. His most lucrative deal was with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2004 and the New York Yankees in 2005, where the pitcher earned a staggering $16 million per year.

The player's other major contracts included a three-year contract worth $17.6 million with the Seattle Mariners in 1996 and a four-year, $52.4 million deal with the Diamondbacks in 1998.

Johnson signed his last professional deal with the San Francisco Giants in 2009. It was a one-year contract worth $8 million. He announced his retirement in January 2010.

However, Johnson continues to make money as a professional photographer. Although it started off as a passion, he has worked on several different projects as well as being a sideline reporter for the NFL.

Randy Johnson's net worth: How much is the MLB legend worth in 2023?

According to reports, Randy Johnson is worth a whopping $95 million as of 2023. The former pitcher made a small fortune during his 22 seasons in the MLB.

Johnson finished his career in the majors with 4,875 strikeouts and 1,497 walks at a 3.29 ERA. He has the most strikeouts among left-handed pitchers in the league and is only behind Nolan Ryan on the all-time list.

Johnson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2015. The Arizona Diamondbacks retired his jersey No. 51 later that year on Aug. 8, 2015.

