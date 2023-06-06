Randy Moss is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. His dominance on the football field also made him one of the highest-paid players in his position during his career. He accumulated about $82.5 million in contract earnings during his legendary 14-year run in the NFL.

While Moss made a ton of money playing football, he also built a reputation for being a bit controversial at times. He was fined by the NFL at least five reported times during his career, totaling $65,000 in fines. Two of them came in the form of excessive celebration violations, one of which produced an epic story that many NFL fans still remember today.

Following a touchdown reception for the Minnesota Vikings in a game against the Green Bay Packers, Randy Moss pretended to moon the crowd at Lambeau Field. He was immediately flagged for excessive celebration on the field and was later handed a $10,000 fine from the NFL's front office.

Here's Moss' infamous response to being fined:

"When you're rich you don't write checks ... Straight cash homie ... It ain't sh*t, ain't nothing but ten grand. What's ten grand to me? It ain't sh*t. Next time I might shake my d**k."

Randy Moss was obviously unphased by this fine and even mocked it. He said the amount was nothing to him. The violation occurred during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs following the 2004 season. His contract with the Vikings that season was worth $5.75 million. The fine was worth significantly less than one percent of his salary that year, at about 0.17% of the total.

Where does Randy Moss rank among all-time NFL WRs?

While Jerry Rice is the unquestioned greatest wide receiver due to his umatched accomplishments and insane statistics, a case can be made that Randy Moss is the next best. Moss recorded the fourth-most career receiving yards as well as the second-most career touchdowns.

Moss won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and was selected as a first-team All-Pro four times on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also set an all-time NFL record during the 2007 season when he caught a ridiculous 23 touchdowns. This was his first year teaming up with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots, and he helped the team achieve an undefeated regular-season record.

