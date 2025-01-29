Ranking 10 best QBs set to be free agents in 2025 feat. Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold

The 2025 NFL offseason is approaching and the pool of available free agents will be one of the topic of discussions. The free agency period allows all teams to make improvements to their rosters as they prepare for the upcoming season. No position is more crucial than quarterbacks and this year features some interesting options.

Teams seeking quarterbacks during the offseason must either sign a free agent, trade for one, or select a prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is relevant for teams looking for a new starter, whether it be a short- or long-term solution, as well as adding depth behind their current starting quarterback.

One of the most intriguing free agents this year is year is Sam Darnold following his impressive 14-3 season with the Minnesota Vikings. Despite losing a crucial Week 18 game, as well as being eliminated in the first round of the NFL Playoffs, he proved capable of being a solid starter after spending the past few years as a backup.

It's possible that the Vikings try to bring him back, but their situation at the position is complicated. They selected JJ McCarthy in the first round of the draft last year, so he is expected to eventually take over as their long-term starting quarterback.

This means that they may not be willing to offer Darnold a new contract, so it's probable that he will be on the move this offseason.

Russell Wilson is another potential starting quarterback who is available this year as his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers is set to expire.

It's unclear what the franchise will do with the position, considering Justin Fields is also scheduled to become a free agent. Fields was having a solid year before they replaced him with Wilson, who helped them make it back into the playoffs, where they were eliminated in the first round.

It's possible that the Steelers bring one of them back on a new contract, but with both of them set to hit free agency, one or both could be playing for a new team next year. Here's where they and the rest of the field of available quarterbacks stack up in the current offseason rankings for the position.

Best free agent QBs in 2025 NFL offseason

Top free agent QBs

Sam Darnold Russell Wilson Justin Fields Jameis Winston Cooper Rush Marcus Mariota Joe Flacco Tyler Huntley Jimmy Garoppolo Taylor Heinicke

