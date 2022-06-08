Ranking the 3 greatest quarterbacks in Miami Dolphins history

The Miami Dolphins have employed a couple, but definitely not a lot, of legendary quarterbacks in the past. Since the great Dan Marino retired over 20 years ago, the team hasn’t done a superb job of landing their next big-time franchise quarterback.

Current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may end up being that guy, especially now that he has a Pro Bowl receiver like Tyreek Hill to throw the football to. We’ll eventually find out if the former Alabama star can morph into an elite NFL quarterback.

Over the years, the Dolphins have had guys like Don Strock, Chad Pennington and Ryan Tannehill playing the game’s most important position.

So who are the three greatest quarterbacks in Dolphins history?

#1 - Dan Marino

We will start with the best because Dan Marino should always come first. Even if you’re not the biggest Dolphins fan in the world, you know Marino was the greatest player to ever wear the shirt.

He was drafted by Miami 27th overall in 1983 and would end up spending his entire 17-year career with the franchise.

The NFL’s 1984 MVP led the league in passing yards five times and was a three-time passing touchdown leader. He also made the Pro Bowl on nine occasions and led Miami to Super Bowl XIV, where they fell to Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers.

Marino held over 40 NFL records when he retired in March of 2000. Unfortunately, he never managed to pick up a Super Bowl ring.

#2 - Bob Griese

If Marino never took his talents to South Beach, Bob Griese would certainly be known as the Dolphins’ quarterback greatest of all time.

Griese was drafted by Miami with the fourth overall pick in the 1967 draft and just like Marino, he never played for another team during his Hall of Fame career.

The six-time Pro Bowler led Miami to three straight Super Bowls, winning two. Despite only playing five games in the team’s undefeated 1972 season due to injury, he returned to help the team win a Super Bowl that year.

#3 - Earl Morrall

Earl Morrall played 21 seasons, but only his final five were spent in Miami.

He went to the franchise expecting to serve as a backup quarterback. But after Griese went down with an injury during the ‘72 season, Morrall became the starter and led the team to 11 consecutive victories, including two playoff wins.

Morrall won two Super Bowl rings as a member of the Dolphins and is considered one of the greatest backup quarterbacks of all time.

While many other quarterbacks in franchise history have better stats, Morrall deserves a spot on this list for his contributions during the team's historic undefeated campaign.

