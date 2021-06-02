Ranking all 32 Edge Defenders going into the 2021 NFL season

Putting the fear of life into the quarterback is one of the main jobs for pass rushers in the NFL.

The role of the edge defender is crucial to an NFL team’s success, which is why they’re some of the highest-paid and high-profile players in the league. From sack machines to tackling monsters, here are the top 32 edge defenders going into the 2021 NFL season.

#1 Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears’ defensive end has been terrorizing quarterbacks since his rookie season in Oakland back in 2014. Khalil Mack recorded nine sacks last season and also made one interception and 50 tackles. No player puts more pressure on a quarterback in the NFL than Mack.

#2 Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

The number one NFL draft pick in 2017, Garrett had a big year in 2020. The Browns DE registered 12 sacks and 48 tackles while defending two passes. The athletic freak has yet to reach his full potential, which is scary for opposing quarterbacks.

#3 TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

No longer the younger brother of JJ Watt, TJ is now one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He produced 15 sacks in 2020, along with one interception and 53 tackles for the Steelers. The 26-year-old is in the prime of his career.

#4 Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

When healthy, there isn’t a better edge defender than the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa. He was limited to 12 games in 2020 and will hope for an injury-free campaign ahead. In his five years in the NFL, Bosa has recorded ten-plus sacks in three seasons.

#5 Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

The younger brother of Joey Bosa, Nick has shown that he’s a premier pass rusher in the NFL. He suffered a torn ACL in 2020 after a dynamic rookie season in 2019. Nick Bosa had 80 QB pressures in his first year in the NFL.

#6 Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Even after a down year in 2020, Cameron Jordan remains one of the premier edge defenders in the NFL. The Saints’ defensive end has recorded over 45 sacks in the past four NFL campaigns.

#7 Chase Young, Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team pass rusher Chase Young had a great rookie NFL season in 2020. He had four forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks and 44 tackles. Young is one of the most exciting defensive players in the NFL today.

#8 Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shaquil Barrett has blossomed since leaving the Denver Broncos after the 2018 NFL season. Since starting for the Buccaneers, he has registered 157 total pressures, which is more than any other edge defender in the NFL.

#9 Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ lead pass rusher is also one of the best run stoppers in the NFL. That versatility pushes Demarcus Lawrence up the rankings. He had 58 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2020.

#10 Von Miller, Denver Broncos

The 32-year-old Denver Broncos defensive end didn’t play last season after suffering a serious ankle injury in preseason. Miller had a down year in 2019 but produced five straight 10-plus sack campaigns from 2014 to 2018.

#11 Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Vikings' pass rusher Danielle Hunter had a big year in 2019, with 88 quarterback pressures. He missed last season due to injury but had 14.5 sacks in the previous two years.

#12 Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers

The life and soul of the Green Bay Packers defense, Za'Darius Smith, had 12.5 sacks last season along with 52 tackles. He has avoided the injury bug and should have another big year in Green Bay.

#13 JJ Watt, Arizona Cardinals

The veteran edge defender will hope a change of scenery would help his body remain injury-free in 2021.

Watts' inability to stay healthy over the past few NFL seasons has seen him drop down the rankings of pass rushers. When fully fit, there's no one more dangerous for opposing QBs.

#14 Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions vs Arizona Cardinals

With the arrival of JJ Watt, teams will no longer be able to simply double team Chandler Jones. The Cardinals' defensive end, who only played in five games last season, has the ability to be one of the NFL's leading edge defenders.

#15 Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Since 2016, only Khalil Mack, Cameron Jordan and Von Miller have registered more pressures than the Eagles' Brandon Graham. Graham is also one of the best tackling edge defenders in the NFL.

#16 Jerry Hughes, Buffalo Bills

The veteran pass rusher continues to defy age and still produce at a high level in the NFL. Hughes recorded one interception, 4.5 sacks and 29 tackles in 2020.

#17 Carl Lawson, New York Jets

Former Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson will be a big upgrade for the New York Jets' defense. Lawson had two forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits and 36 tackles last season.

#18 Montez Sweat, Washingon Football Team

Montez Sweat combines with Chase Young to form one of the scariest pass-rush tandems in the NFL. The Washington duo is set to terrify quarterbacks for years to come. Sweat recorded nine sacks, one interception and 45 tackles in 2020.

#19 Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns

Clowney arrives in Cleveland to team up with Myles Garrett with the aim of crushing the AFC North's quarterbacks. After brief stops in Seattle and Tennessee, the giant pass rusher will look to prove his worth for the Browns.

#20 Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' leading defensive end Brian Burns continues to improve each year. In his first two seasons in the NFL, Burns has recorded 16.5 sacks, 83 tackles and four forced fumbles. He is expected to have another big year in 2021.

#21 Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos

If Von Miller returns to full fitness, the Broncos could roll out one of the best edge rushing teams in the NFL. Bradley Chubb took over the leadership of the Broncos defense in Miller's absence and produced another big season.

#22 Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers

The 6' 7" giant Arik Armstead provides a sizable foe alongside Nick Bosa in San Francisco. Armstead has recorded over 13 sacks during the past two NFL seasons.

#23 Yannick Ngakoue, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders will hope Ngakoue lives up to the potential he has displayed over various NFL seasons. Now with his fourth team, the defensive end had five sacks for the Vikings in 2020.

#24 Trey Flowers, Detroit Lions

The leader of the Detroit Lions defense, Trey Flowers, has been a solid performer for the struggling franchise. After an injury-shortened 2020 campaign, Flowers will look to add to his 30 career sacks in the NFL.

#25 Marcus Devonport, New Orleans Saints

The Cam Jordan-Marcus Devonport combination has produced good results for the Saints defense over the past three years. Devonport lost his starting job to Trey Hendrikson, but now that he has departed to the Bengals, the former has the opportunity to regain his previous form.

#26 Melvin Ingram III, Free agent

Free agent defensive end Melvin Ingram was one of the leading pass rushers in the NFL. Injuries and inconsistency in recent seasons led to him not being re-signed by the Chargers, though. When he is eventually signed, he will have a lot to prove.

#27 Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' defensive end made the most of the opposition, focusing on Aaron Donald to record a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2020. With such a defensive force alongside him, Floyd should enjoy another big year in Los Angeles.

#28 Bud Dupree, Tenneesee Titans

Veteran NFL defender Bud Dupree will wear a new uniform in 2021. The former Steelers anchor signed with the Titans this off-season. Dupree has recorded at least 40 pressures in each of his last four campaigns in the NFL.

#29 Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

New Bengals Trey Hendrickson had a breakout NFL season for New Orleans in 2020. Due to their salary cap issues, they couldn't afford to keep him, though. He had a career-high 13.5 sacks and is a great pickup for the Cincinnati Bengals.

#30 Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the bright spots in the Jaguars' defense in 2019, Josh Allen had a 2020 campaign that was marred by injury. Many NFL insiders are predicting a big third-year for the Jacksonville defensive end, though.

#31 Clelin Ferrell, Las Vegas Raiders

The first-round draft pick has not lived up to his hype yet in his NFL career. He did show some improvement last season. Clelin Ferrell recorded 27 tackles and two sacks in 2020.

#32 Matthew Judon, New England Patriots

The former Baltimore Ravens defensive end was one of the Patriots' biggest off-season signings. In 2020, Matthew Judon registered 51 tackles, six sacks and 21 quarterback hits.