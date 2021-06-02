Ranking the top 32 interior defenders ahead of 2021 NFL season

Interior defenders are one of the more invisible positions in the NFL. Usually, they are only expected to push back the offensive lineman and close the pocket. But if they reliably force pressure up the middle, they are exceeding expectations.

But who are the best interior defenders in the NFL? Here's the list of top 32 interior defenders in the NFL.

Top Ten Interior Defenders in the NFL

#1 - Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)

Aaron Donald is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. In 2020, he managed 13.5 sacks. Before last season, Donald had at least eight sacks each season of his career. His best season was in 2018 when he notched up 20.5 sacks.

#2 - Fletcher Cox (Philadelphia Eagles)

Fletcher Cox is basically the defensive line of the Eagles. His best NFL season came in 2018 when he earned 10.5 sacks. He also earned 46 combined tackles, which, as a defensive lineman, is incredible. Last season, he managed 6.5 sacks.

Most pressures in #NFL -- last 3 seasons



1. Aaron Donald -- 284

T2. Cameron Jordan -- 206

T2. T.J. Watt -- 206

4. Za'Darius Smith -- 204

5. Khalil Mack -- 195

6. Fletcher Cox -- 194

7. Brandon Graham -- 193

8. Chris Jones -- 192#Rams #Saints #Steelers #Eagles #Chiefs #Packers pic.twitter.com/GEwyR8RfiQ — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 1, 2021

#3 - Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)

Chris Jones is one of the best players on the Chiefs' defense. In 2020, Jones earned 7.5 sacks. His best season came in 2018 when he had 15.5 sacks. The Chiefs would love to see him have that season again next year.

#4 - Vita Vea (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Vita Vea excited many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans when he was drafted in 2018. Since then, he has earned 7.5 sacks in his NFL career. In 2020, PFF graded him as a 90.1 overall.

#5 - DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis Colts)

DeForest Buckner spent his first four years with the San Francisco 49ers before going to Indianapolis. In 2020, Buckner managed 9.5 sacks. His best season came in 2018 when he earned 67 combined tackles and 12 sacks.

#6 - Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Cameron Heyward has been in the NFL for a long time but he can still produce at a high level. His first season was back in 2011. Between 2014 and 2019, he managed at least seven sacks each season except in 2016. In 2020, Heyward recorded an interception and four sacks.

#7 - Kenny Clark (Green Bay Packers)

Kenny Clark has been one of the top defensive players for the Packers. He is coming off a season with a PFF grade of 73.8. In 2018 and 2019, Kenny Clark recorded six sacks each.

Kenny Clark

#8 - Calais Campbell (Baltimore Ravens)

Calais Campbell was one of the main pieces of the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense during their season-long hot flash during their AFC championship run a few years ago. In other words, he was a part of "Sacksonville." He went to the Ravens in 2020 where he earned four sacks.

#9 - Jonathan Allen (Washington Football Team)

While Jonathan Allen's 2020 NFL campaign didn't light up the statsheet, he earned a 80.3 PFF score. He recorded a combined 14 sacks in two seasons prior to the 2020 campaign. He may not be consistent in getting sacks but he is a disruptor at the line.

#10 - Grady Jarrett (Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett is coming off an NFL season that saw him earn only four sacks. However, from 2018 to 2019, Jarrett was a sack machine, earning 13.5 sacks over the span. Jarrett's 2020 PFF grade was 80.2.

Middle tier interior defenders

#11 - Leonard Williams (New York Giants)

#12 - Stephon Tuitt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

#13 - Akiem Hicks (Chicago Bears)

#14 - Shelby Harris (Denver Broncos)

#15 - Poona Ford (Seattle Seahawks)

#16 - Dalvin Tomlinson (Minnesota Vikings)

#17 - Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)

#18 - Quinnen Williams (New York Jets)

#19 - Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans)

#20 - DJ Reader (Cincinnati Bengals)

#21 - Ndamukong Suh (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

#22 - John Franklin-Meyers (Free Agent)

Lower tier interior defenders

#23 - Sheldon Richardson (Free Agent)

#24 - Jurrell Casey (Free Agent)

#25 - Sheldon Rankins (New York Jets)

#26 - Michael Pierce (Minnesota Vikings)

#27 - Javon Hargrave (Philadelphia Eagles)

#28 - David Onyemata (New Orleans Saints)

#29 - Tyson Alualu (Pittsburgh Steelers)

#30 - Derrick Brown (Carolina Panthers)

#31 - Foloruso Fatukani (New York Jets)

#32 - Daron Payne (Washington Football Team)