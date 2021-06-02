Ranking all 32 wide receivers going into the 2021 NFL season

The NFL has never had more top-quality wide receivers in its history than it does now. Every franchise has at least one star wide out, while others have multiple leading receivers.

As pre-season activities get underway before the 2021 NFL regular season, let's rank the finest wide receivers in the league. Here are the 32 best receivers heading into the upcoming NFL season.

#1 Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams is the premier wide receiver in the NFL heading into this season. Last year, he had 115 receptions for 1374 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns.

The Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams combination has proved to be near-unstoppable over the past few seasons. Adams will be desperate for his star quarterback to return in 2021.

#2 Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in 2020.The Buffalo Bills wide receiver helped propel the franchise to the AFC championship game.

Diggs didn't have a single fumble last season while scoring eight touchdowns. The star receiver's chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen could be key for the Bills taking the next step this year.

#3 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

In his five NFL seasons, Tyreek Hill has caught 47 touchdowns and averaged 14.6 yards per catch. 'Cheetah' has had four straight seasons with a 50-plus=yard touchdown.

The 5' 10" wide receiver can be a problem for any NFL defense. There could be many Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill highlight-reel touchdown moments in 2021.

#4 DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

All DeAndre Hopkins does is catch passes and score touchdowns. The NFL veteran wide receiver had another outstanding season in 2020.

Hopkins recorded 115 receptions for 1407 yards while averaging 12.2 yards per catch. The Cardinals star will look for a long playoff run before he hangs up his cleats.

#5 Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Veteran NFL wide receiver Amari Cooper produced a great year for the Cowboys despite missing Dak Prescott for most of the season. Cooper had 1114 receiving yards, five TDs and a 70% catching percentage. Prescott's return from injury should help the Cowboys wideout have another stellar campaign.

#6 Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints star wide receiver had an injury-plagued 2020 NFL campaign. Thomas was limited to only seven games due to an ankle sprain. He will look to rediscover his 2019 form that saw him lead the NFL in receiving yards (1,725).

Thomas will be catching passes from someone other than Drew Brees this season. So, it remains to be seen if he returns to his Pro Bowl production in 2021.

#7 Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears

One of the most overlooked wide receivers in the NFL, Allen Robinson II has had two straight 1000-plus-yard campaigns for the Chicago Bears. Last year, he had 1,250 yards and seven touchdowns. Robinson will have to adapt to yet another starting quarterback in Chicago this season.

#8 Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has been one of the most talked-about players this off-season. The Falcons star has reportedly requested a trade after ten NFL seasons in Atlanta.

Jones has had seven 1,000-plus seasons in his NFL career, so a new team might lead to another Pro Bowl-caliber year for him.

#9 Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen holds the NFL record for most straight games with over 100+ yards receiving (8).

While Thielen didn’t reach 1,000 yards receiving last season, he did grab 14 touchdowns for the Vikings. That was the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history since Randy Moss had 17 in 2000.

#10 DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

The 6' 4", 229-pounds DK Metcalf is one of the most fearsome wide receivers in the NFL. Last season, Metcalf broke the Seahawks' franchise record for receiving yards (1303). He had ten touchdowns and averaged a monstrous 15.7 yards per catch.

The Seattle wide receiver ran 10.37 seconds in a 100-meter sprint race this off-season. There could be more spectacular plays from Metcalf in 2021.

#11 AJ Brown, Tenneesee Titans

AJ Brown continues to show why he is one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL. Last season, he recorded 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per catch. He will look to increase his production again in 2021.

#12 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons' wide receiver had a career year last season in Atlanta. Ridley caught 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. If Julio Jones does leave before the 2021 season, Ridley could have similar numbers this campaign as well.

#13 Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Another star receiver who doesn't get the plaudits he deserves is the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen. He has posted multiple 1000-plus yard seasons over his NFL career. The Justin Herbert-Allen tandem should produce good results in L.A. this year.

#14 Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Last year's rookie wideout couldn't have hoped for a better debut campaign in the NFL. Jefferson recorded 1,400 yards, averaging 15.9 yards per catch and seven touchdowns. The Vikings wide receiver's season was highlighted by a 71-yard touchdown.

#15 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans has had seven-straight 1000-plus-yard receiving seasons for Tampa Bay. In 2020, he had 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tom Brady is back for another year, so Evans could be set for another 1,000-yard NFL campaign.

#16 Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Heading into his third season in the NFL, Washington Football Team's Terry McLaurin looks ready to take another step towards stardom. He averaged 12.9 yards per catch in 2020, along with 1,118 total yards and four touchdowns.

#17 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2019, Godwin had a slightly down year in 2020. The Tampa Bay wide receiver still produced 840 yards and seven touchdowns for the Super Bowl champions, though.

#18 Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks' receiver largely lives in the giant shadow of his teammate DK Metcalf. But Lockett had an outstanding 2020 campaign, with ten touchdowns and 1,054 yards. Russell Wilson has two star weapons in offense to target this season.

#19 Odell Beckham JR, Cleveland Browns

After missing most of last season with a torn ACL, all eyes will be on Odell Beckam JR as he returns to the field in Cleveland.

The Browns managed to win their first playoff game in decades without their star wide receiver. But if OBJ is healthy, he could propel them to the Super Bowl.

#20 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

OBJ's teammate Jarvis Landry had a disappointing NFL campaign in 2020. Even in the absence of his fellow wide receiver, Landry could only manage 840 yards and three touchdowns. He will look for a big campaign in 2021.

#21 Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

Former Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay was quickly snapped up by the New York Giants this off-season. He should provide some much-needed experience and star power to the wide receiving core in the Big Apple.

#22 Will Fuller V, Miami Dolphins

Despite only playing 11 NFL games last season, Fuller registered 879 yards and eight touchdowns for the Texans. The veteran signed with the Miami Dolphins this off-season and should immediately enhance their offense.

#23 Corey Davis, New York Jets

The New York Jets have signed the former Titans receiver to help boost their offensive output. Last season, Davis added impressive stats - 984 yards and five touchdowns - for Tennessee. An injury in training camp might hinder the start of his 2021 NFL campaign, though.

#24 Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

The well-travelled wide receiver may have finally found his home in Houston. Cooks had 1,150 yards and six touchdowns for the Texans, but with the Deshaun Watson drama, he could see a dip in his stats this season.

#25 Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The controversial Antonio Brown signed a one-year deal to return to the Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown's close relationship with QB Tom Brady should again pay dividends for the team.

#26 Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

Bills' slot receiver Cole Beasley once again showed he is a quality NFL receiver last campaign. While Stefon Diggs led the way in offense, Beasley backed him up with 967 yards and four key touchdowns.

#27 Robet Woods, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' wide receiver will have a new quarterback throwing him the ball in 2021. Matthew Stafford should prove to be an upgrade on Jarred Goff, and that can only help Woods' numbers.

#28 DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

Now that Will Fuller V and Jaylen Waddle have arrived in Miami, DeVante Parker shouldn't garner too much attention from opposing defenses. Last season, Parker had 793 yards and four touchdowns.

#29 Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos' leading wide receiver, Courtland Sutton, only played in one NFL game last season due to injury. In 2019, the wideout registered 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Rumors of an Aaron Rodgers trade would be news to his ears.

#30 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

After the injury to rookie QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd struggled to put up big numbers. Burrow's returns this season should prove to be very fruitful for Boyd's receiving numbers.

#31 Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel had an injury-plagued 2020 campaign, much like the rest of the Niners squad. A fit Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle should help Samuel return to his impressive 2019 form.

#32 Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a slightly down year in 2020 but still caught 92 balls for 974 yards. Matthew Stafford's arrival will likely give Cooper Kupp the opportunity to have a career year.

Edited by BH