Ranking the 5 best NFL trade deadline deals of all time

The NFL trade deadline has sparked some pivotal deals over the years. Trades have been made that have directly contributed to Super Bowl runs and even started dynasties. Teams often look to improve their situation at the trade deadline and these five deals stand out above the rest for their major contributions to team success.

#5 - WR Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders to Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott struggled to find his rhythm as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys after the loss of wide receiver Dez Bryant. He missed a true primary option until the Cowboys traded away a first-round draft pick to the Raiders to acquire Amari Cooper at the trade deadline. The move helped Prescott turn things around and their chemistry has dramatically aided his development over the last few years.

#4 - Kyle Van Noy, Detroit Lions to New England Patriots

The Patriots didn't have to give up anything more than a sixth-round draft pick at the trade deadline to acquire Kyle Van Noy from the Lions. The move turned out to be an absolute steal. Kyle Van Noy was a crucial part of the Patriots' dominant defense for several years. He was a significant contributor to Super Bowl runs and an excellent player in Bill Belichick's versatile defensive scheme.

