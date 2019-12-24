Beast Mode on - Marshawn Lynch back with Seahawks

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch has re-joined the Seattle Seahawks to fix their running back injury crisis heading into the playoffs, his agent has confirmed.

Lynch, who first joined the Seahawks from the Buffalo Bills during the 2010 season, won the Super Bowl with Seattle in 2013.

He announced his retirement in 2015 but returned two years later with the Oakland Raiders.

On Tuesday the 33-year-old free agent was snapped up by the Seahawks, who lost starter Chris Carson and back-up C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries in Sunday's shock loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

With Rashaad Penny already on injured reserve, coach Pete Carroll was facing a selection worry going into a vital Week 17 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers that will decide who finishes top of the NFC West.

However, the arrival of Lynch - who rushed over 1,000 yards in four successive seasons from 2011 - has now assuaged those concerns.

The deal was confirmed by Lynch's agent in a Tweet which showed a copy of the one-year agreement.