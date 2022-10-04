Ranking the 5 best teams from the opening 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season ft. Philadelphia Eagles

NFL teams can sometimes take a while to adjust to the new season. We often see franchises struggle in early games and pick up form later in the year. However, after four games of the 2022 NFL season, we can already tell who will likely be Super Bowl contenders. There are circumstances that have left a few teams with a poor record, but they will certainly be in the January conversation. The San Francisco 49ers may feel hard-done-by to not make this list, but they will get there.

Injuries can still derail a franchise and a season can be ruined by a quarterback going down. This is something the Miami Dolphins will be keen to avoid whilst Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol.

We’re starting to see a pattern in performances and results now. It’s becoming evident who the best teams in the NFL currently are and thus who will feature heavily in the postseason. Only one team remains undefeated after four weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts have stunned everyone with their performances.

So, who are the five best teams in the NFL right now?

#5 Miami Dolphins (3-1)

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

Nobody expected the Miami Dolphins to start the season this strongly. A 3-1 record is well deserved with their offense showing an explosive side with the addition of Tyreek Hill. Tua Tagovailoa played exceptionally well before his concussion, but the team should be able to adjust to life without him for a few weeks.

Mike McDaniel is squeezing the absolute most out of his roster, especially considering he has only been in charge for one offseason. His play-calling has worked to the the Dolphins' strengths and he has instilled a belief that no game is ever lost. The comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens was spectacular. This is a team with talent, energy and heart.

The Miami Dolphins have certainly been the surprise of the NFL season so far.

Brandon Liguori @BrandonRLiguori Both the Miami #Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, after four weeks of football, sit at 3-1, but allow me to remind you because of the Dolphins’ head-to-head victory over the Bills in Week 3, Miami is still in first place in the AFC East. Both the Miami #Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, after four weeks of football, sit at 3-1, but allow me to remind you because of the Dolphins’ head-to-head victory over the Bills in Week 3, Miami is still in first place in the AFC East.

#4 Minnesota Vikings (3-1)

Justin Jefferson has been one of the standout players in the NFL in 2022

Traditionally, you can predict what you’re going to see from the Minnesota Vikings. They have a roster full of skilled position players, but are often limited by Kirk Cousins. In 2022, that hasn’t been the case at all. Boosted by the incredible form of receiver Justin Jefferson, the Vikings have surged to a 3-1 record.

This is a team that is still developing. Jefferson can be inconsistent, as we saw against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. But if the Vikings can formulate a gameplan that frees him up, not many defenses will be able to respond. Across the NFL, there is a sense that the Vikings’ bubble could burst. For now, they are comfortably one of the best five teams in the league.

#3 Buffalo Bills (3-1)

There isn't a more rounded or better balanced NFL team than the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is expected to lead the Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl. After years in the wilderness, this is a legitimate Bills roster. They will be disappointed if they don’t reach at least the AFC Championship game. In terms of an overall team’s quality, the Bills are probably the best team in the NFL. Their current form, with their disappointing defeat to the Dolphins, does stop them from being judged as such at this precise juncture.

It’s impossible to pick holes in the Buffalo team. The addition of Von Miller in the pass-rush has made the defense dominant. Meanwhile, the connection between Allen and Stefon Diggs has kept drives alive on third down. The Bills can throw over you or run through you. Franchises won’t face a tougher opponent than them in this campaign.

Buffalo will continue to win and their record will continue to improve. Their current form stops them from being ranked above the Eagles, but as the NFL season plays out, expect them to get there.

#2 Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

Patrick Mahomes is returning to his unstoppable best

Patrick Mahomes was at his best in Sunday’s win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When he is in this form, you can’t stop him. It’s impossible. Losing Tyreek Hill in the offseason was supposed to fundamentally weaken the Chiefs’ offense. Mahomes’ early-season form has put paid to such discussions.

Being so strong for so long often sees people undervalue how good a team is. If the Kansas City Chiefs play to their best, nobody can beat them. They have the best individual talent, even if they don't have the strongest roster in the NFL. You just expect Andy Reid’s team to be good, so it’s difficult to get too excited about their 3-1 start to the season. They remain, though, one of the best teams in the league and are well placed for another Super Bowl run.

#1 Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

Nobody can touch the Eagles right now

Nick Sirianni is doing the best coaching job in the NFL right now. As a 9-8 team last campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles were just plain average. The direction of the franchise changed with their draft night trade for A.J. Brown. The move breathed an air of belief and excitement into the franchise. This has carried into the opening four weeks of the season.

Wins against the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars have propelled the Eagles into the top spot in the NFL. Of course, those are a fairly easy selection of games with the exception of the Vikings. Harder tests are sure to come. But you just can’t argue with the fact that Philadelphia are the sole unbeaten team left.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has upped his game in this campaign. He looks more confident leading Sirianni’s offense and is rapidly becoming a game winning QB. The Eagles have a fine blend of individual quality, depth and balance. At present, they look strong, although a Super Bowl run may be beyond them.

It’s impossible to sensibly judge the Eagles until they’ve faced more of their top-10 contemporaries. Until then, the facts don’t change. They have won every single game. They are the best team in the NFL after Week 4.

