Ranking 5 lowest-scoring games in NFL history feat. 2017's Cowboys vs Eagles snoozefest

The NFL is one of the most watched leagues in the world. It has many famous names attached to it and is the biggest American football league on the planet. A typical NFL game is filled with action, drama and, more often than not, a high scoreline.

However, some games end up as glorified snoozefests, especially when the two defensive coordinators get their acts together. This article will look at the five lowest-scoring games in NFL history. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

The Five lowest-scoring games in NFL history feat. Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and more

5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots (6-0) || 2023

In the most recent entry on this list, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers put up a defensive clinic in their Week 13 matchup of the 2023 regular season. Unfortunately, it wasn't a stunning game for offensive enthusiasts.

Chargers franchise QB Justin Herbert was arguably the only offensive standout in the game, finishing with 212 passing yards but no TDs or interceptions. On the defensive side of the ball, future Hall of Fame edge rusher Khalil Mack finished with five combined tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

4. New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) || 2003

In this 2003 fixture, neither franchise scored a touchdown, and the Jets won by two first-half field goals. To make matters worse, neither team mustered over 300 offensive yards.

3. Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) || 2017

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are synonymous with stellar offensive performances. However, that was different in 2017 when their offenses came out on top in a crunch encounter.

The Cowboys won, and the Eagles were so poor offensively that they did not attempt any field goals and only crossed the 50-yard line once.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts (6-0) || 2018

Despite the Colts having a perennial Pro Bowler quarterback in Andrew Luck, he couldn't score a single touchdown in this snoozefest. Rumor has it that the game was so dull that most attendees dozed off at the TIAA Bank Stadium.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins (3-0) || 2007

The lowest-scoring game in NFL history was a total 2007 snoozefest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.

The game was decided by a last-minute field goal by the Steelers as they upset the much-favored Dolphins. The Dolphins could only muster 195 yards of offense in a night to forget.